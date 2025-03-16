Dave Roberts breaks silence on Dodgers' starting CF decision for opening day lineup vs. Cubs

On Saturday, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shed some light on his plans, ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Cubs, which is set to take place in Tokyo on Tuesday. There has been plenty of speculation about who will make the cut as the starting center fielder, with Andy Pages having started the Dodgers' most recent exhibition game against the Hanshin Tigers on Sunday.

Ad

Speaking to Dodgers insider Doug McKain, Roberts claimed Pages has a shot at keeping his spot in the lineup when the 2024 World Champions kick-start their campaign against the Chicago Cubs.

“There’s a chance he’ll be in the lineup.” Dave Roberts said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Having initially signed for the Dodgers in 2018, Pages made his big league debut in April 2024. He finished the regular season with a .248 batting average, 13 home runs and 46 RBIs.

Though opportunities to bat in the postseason were few and far between, Pages enjoyed a memorable game five of the NLCS against the New York Mets, homering twice. Despite still ending up on the losing side on the day, Pages and the Dodgers clinched the pennant the following day, going on to ultimately win the World Series.

Ad

Dave Roberts talks about managing Shohei Ohtani's workload, with one eye on the postseason to come

Having undergone Tommy John surgery in September 2023, Shohei Ohtani is finally set to make his much-anticipated return to the mound at some point in the 2025 season after playing solely as a designated hitter for the entirety of 2024.

Speaking about how he plans to manage the Japanese superstar's workload to make sure there is no risk of potential re-injury, Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts said:

Ad

"So the main thing is we get his rehab right. It's his second Tommy John. We have complete trust with Shohei. The conversations are always evolving and free flowing. We just felt that the intensity of games coming off of left shoulder surgery, ramping up the workload with the bat, his prep to kind of step off the gas a little bit with the progression of the pitching was smart and prudent." Dave Roberts said, via 'Foul Territory' [41:53]

Ad

"We've always talked about certain players that the main thing for us is to be as well prepared for October," Roberts added

With the quality that the Dodgers possess in their pitching staff, Dave Roberts and his colleagues will certainly be in no hurry to rush Ohtani back to the mound, focussing instead on ensuring he is fit and firing for the most important games of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback