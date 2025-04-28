Dave Roberts discloses plan for Shohei Ohtani amid Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell injuries

The LA Dodgers are hit with starting pitching injuries again, much like last year, but they have depth options in Shohei Ohtani, Clayton Kershaw, and others. Ohtani, who didn't pitch after undergoing elbow surgery in 2023, is set to return sometime this season.

Two premier aces of the Dodgers, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow, have landed on the injured list. On Sunday, Glasnow left the mound early in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates due to a shoulder issue. Meanwhile, Snell is dealing with shoulder inflammation after recording just two starts.

As such, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was asked if he would consider rushing Ohtani back to the mound, now that they are starting to shrink in the starting rotation. The manager said Ohtani's schedule won't be tampered with even if Snell and Glasnow need more time to return.

Ohtani has returned, but he has not hit the ground running after the paternity leave. Since his return during the series against the Texas Rangers, he has yet to hit a home run.

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers prepared despite hit to starting rotation

This was a similar situation last year, but this time, the Dodgers have prepared themselves to come out of it without a big deal. Clayton Kershaw, Emmet Sheehan and Shohei Ohtani will soon make their return next month.

Kershaw cannot return until May 18 since he was put on the 60-day injured list on March 18. His last rehab start was on Apr. 22, where he pitched three innings for Double-A Tulsa. He is next scheduled to throw five innings or 75 pitches on Tuesday with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani's return timeline is uncertain. Ohtani just threw his first full bullpen session since going on the paternity list. The plan with him is to have him throw twice a week going forward.

Sheehan is recovering from Tommy John surgery, and his return timeline is expected to be before the All-Star break. He has started to play catch and throw with the next steps of recovery, including rehab starts.

Tony Gonsolin will be activated before the upcoming series against the Miami Marlins. Ben Casparius covered up for Glasnow on Sunday by pitching 3.2 scoreless innings. As such, he could be tasked with one more start before the Dodgers bring in reinforcements.

