It's undeniable that Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts is one of the best athletes in the MLB. The two-time World Series champion has repeatedly showcased his natural athletic abilities not only in the world of baseball but also as a tremendous bowler.

"#Dodgers Dave Roberts shared with the media that it’s looking like Mookie Betts will be the everyday second baseman for the Dodgers next season. There’s still opportunity for him to play in RF but the infield will be the focus." - @kirsten_watson

Just when many believed that they had seen it all from Mookie Betts, the 31-year-old proved yet again that there is nothing he can't do. A centerfielder for the majority of his MLB career, Betts made the transition to second base last season, which he unsurprisingly excelled at.

Now it appears that it will become a permanent move for Betts as Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has expressed a clear desire to keep him in the infield. In a recent interview with High Heat, host Alanna Rizzo mentioned to Roberts that Mookie desires to play the position more often in 2024, something that the manager supports.

"It's pretty safe to say that Mookie Betts is going to be our everyday second baseman." - Dave Roberts on #HighHeat" - @MLBNetwork

"It's pretty much a no-brainer", Roberts told Rizzo, giving multiple reasons as to why it is in the Los Angeles Dodgers' best interest to keep Betts as their everyday second baseman moving forward. Roberts explained that not only will the move keep Betts happy, but transitioning from right field to second base will increase his availability.

Roberts also explained that signing Jason Heyward to an extension made the decision easier for the Los Angeles Dodgers, as Heyward himself has won five Gold Glove Awards in the outfield.

Mookie Betts could be lining up with Shohei Ohtani next season

As if the Los Angeles Dodgers needed more help when it comes to their potent lineup, they have emerged as the betting favorite to land two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani this offseason.

In arguably the biggest free agency of all time, Shohei Ohtani is projected to sign the most lucrative deal in MLB history. If Ohtani does indeed choose to sign the Dodgers, it would partner him up with multiple MVPs, including the aforementioned Mookie Betts and first base superstar Freddie Freeman.

