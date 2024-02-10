Dave Roberts outlines Shohei Ohtani's "perfect combo" of traits that fuels Dodgers superstar's desire to be the best

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is gearing up for his first season with Shohei Ohtani on the roster. The two-way phenom signed a 10-year, $700 million deal with the club earlier in the offseason.

Roberts has seen Ohtani work this offseason to prepare for Opening Day following the medical procedure he had done on his elbow. Roberts and some core team members are impressed with Ohtani's work ethic.

While speaking to reporters at DodgerFest, Roberts had nothing but great things to say about Ohtani. He now understands why the superstar has reached such an elite level in his career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There's just a great sense of humility and kindness," Roberts said of Ohtani, "but there's that lion in there. You see it. And that, for me -- that's the perfect combo"

It would not be surprising if Shohei Ohtani had a massive ego, given he is the face of baseball. But that is not the case. Ohtani knows he is not the perfect player and would be the first person to tell you so.

Alongside Dave Roberts, multiple players and the Dodgers' president of baseball operations, Andrew Friedman, have been impressed with Ohtani's work ethic. He has been a source of inspiration during his short time with the club so far.

Dave Roberts is not the only person in the Dodgers' organization starstruck by Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers Introduce Shohei Ohtani (Image via Getty)

Shohei Ohtani has long been known for his commitment to developing as a professional, and that has not stopped after signing his deal with the Dodgers.

"Obviously we knew his work ethic was top shelf," said Dodgers president of baseball ops Andrew Friedman, "But to see how deliberate everything he does is -- our training staff has commented that they've never seen a guy returning from surgery that is so intentional about every single thing they do, from every swing he takes"

That is quite a compliment from a training staff member who has worked with some elite MLB players over the years. Expect another year of dominance from Ohtani at the plate this season.

Expand Tweet

LA kicks the season off on March 20 against the San Diego Padres for the Seoul Series. This will be fans' first chance to see Ohtani playing alongside Mookie Betts, in a meaningful game.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.