David Matoma: All you need to know about the Ugandan baseball prodigy

The Pittsburgh Pirates made history in this international signing period, signing 16-year-old Ugandan pitcher David Matoma to a deal. Matoma became only the third Ugandan player to sign a contract with an MLB team, and the first to ever be signed by the Pirates.

The other two Ugandan players to sign with a club came last year, when Ben Serunkuma and Umar Male signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Serunkuma and Male are not only Ugandans like David Matoma, but they all attended the same boarding school and played on the same club team. They are also from the same hometown, Luwero.

Young Bucs @YoungBucsPIT We have signed RHP David Matoma from Uganda.



Prior to this year, only two Ugandan-born players have ever been signed into MLB affiliated baseball. We have signed RHP David Matoma from Uganda.Prior to this year, only two Ugandan-born players have ever been signed into MLB affiliated baseball. https://t.co/NytPqUwX6i

"We have signed RHP David Matoma from Uganda. Prior to this year, only two Ugandan-born players have ever been signed into MLB affiliated baseball." - Young Bucs

Pittsburgh Pirates scout Tom Gillespie remained in close contact with Matoma through WhatsApp, with Matoma keeping the scout posted about his progression. Matoma guesses that he must have sent 30 videos to Gillespie showcasing his bullpen sessions.

The right-handed pitcher, who turns 17 in February, featured three different pitches in his videos. His fastball clocked in at around 89-92mph, his slider came in around 83-84mph, and his changeup clocked in at around 81mph.

Matoma, who grew up playing cricket and soccer, was only introduced to baseball in 2010, before playing organized baseball in 2016. He began his baseball career as a shortstop and second baseman but transitioned into pitching as he grew. He now measures 6-foot tall and 154 lbs.

The Athletic MLB @TheAthleticMLB



He knows he’s a sort of pioneer for Ugandan baseball — and a role model, too.

theathletic.com/4108185/2023/0… David Matoma, a 16-year-old RHP, just became the third player from Uganda ever to sign with an MLB team.He knows he’s a sort of pioneer for Ugandan baseball — and a role model, too. David Matoma, a 16-year-old RHP, just became the third player from Uganda ever to sign with an MLB team.He knows he’s a sort of pioneer for Ugandan baseball — and a role model, too.theathletic.com/4108185/2023/0…

"David Matoma, a 16-year-old RHP, just became the third player from Uganda ever to sign with an MLB team. He knows he’s a sort of pioneer for Ugandan baseball — and a role model, too." - The Athletic MLB

Matoma said that he hopes that teams will continue signing Ugandan players, but is aware of the difficulties facing the young baseball nation. One major issue is the lack of official league play for young players. However, Gillespie believes the country's baseball culture has improved since he attended a coaching clinic there 15 years ago.

David Matoma will hope to follow in the footsteps of Mpoho' Gift Ngoepe

As baseball continues to expand internationally, the list of African baseball players reaching the MLB will hopefully continue to grow. As of right now, Gift Ngoepe is the only continental African baseball player and the first from an independent African nation to reach the Major Leagues.

On April 26, 2017, Ngoepe made baseball history, making his MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates. In 28 games with the Pirates, Ngoepe batted .222 with six RBIs and 12 hits.

"@Pirates 2B Gift Ngoepe’s first @MLB hit comes in his first AB. Save that ball!" - MLB

He was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays, playing in 13 games with the club, recording a hit and drawing a walk. In 2022, he became a coach with the Newport Rams of Baseball Victoria in Australia. He also spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies organization.

Poll : 0 votes