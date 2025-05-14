David Ortiz’s fiancee Maria Yeribel steals spotlight in black bodycon outfit while joining the Red Sox legend at Ozama gathering

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz and his fiancée, Maria Yeribel, rocked the stage at the launch of his new rum, branded as “Ozama.”

Ortiz and Yeribel dazzled fans and followers with their all-black looks. In particular, Yeribel’s black bodycon outfit stole the spotlight as she showed off her toned physique.

Here’s a look at Ortiz’s fiancée’s stunning outfit:

David Ortiz and fiancee Maria Yeribel pose at Ozama gathering - Source: IG

In an Instagram story on Tuesday, Maria Yeribel showed off her look alongside Ortiz, whose black suit and shades complemented the overall color scheme.

In another post, Ortiz and Yeribel can be seen toasting for the cameras as all eyes focused on the celebrity couple.

David Ortiz and Maria Yeribel pose at Ozama event - Source: IG

Ortiz launched Ozama, a rum produced entirely in the Dominican Republic, whose name was inspired by the famous river that crosses the island nation. The drink’s launch was made official earlier this month, marking a new business venture for the Hall of Fame ballplayer.

David Ortiz channels national identity and pride with Ozama

David Ortiz channeled his national pride and identity with the launch of Ozama. As the Spanish-language newspaper Diario Libre reported, Ozama is an artisanal rum, produced wholly from Dominican sugar cane, fermented and stored in oak barrels.

The rum is certified to be 100% Dominican, meaning that its production process, from planting to bottling, is done in the Dominican Republic.

Ozama’s official launch has been delayed due to the tragic events at the Jet Set club in the Dominican Republic last month. A roof collapse killed nearly 200 people, leaving the Dominican Republic reeling from the tragedy.

As such, Ozama’s official product launch has been scheduled for May 29 in Santo Domingo. The rum brand will be available throughout the United States, particularly in Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts and New York, among other locations.

According to Diario Libre, Ortiz chose the name “Ozama” to represent the truly authentic Dominican identity surrounding the brand. For Ortiz, Ozama is more than just a drink. It’s an expression of identity and pride rooted in his native land.

Three versions of Ozama will be available in 700 ml bottles. Fans can check out the brand’s website to learn more about where the brand is available for order.

