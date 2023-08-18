On August 13, Wander Franco was placed on the restricted list by the Tampa Bay Rays after some disturbing accusations surfaced. Now, some say he might never see MLB action again.

The accusations surrounding the 22-year old prodigal shortstop involve a girl in the Dominican Republic, Loredana Chevalier, who claims to be 14 years old. According to Chevalier and her mother, Franco has been in a relationship with Chevalier, who purports to be a minor.

As soon as these reports surfaced, a veritable frenzy ensued. Franco is having a terrific season, hitting .281/.344/.475 with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs, as well as one of the highest WAR values in MLB. After his team got word of the scandal, he was immediately placed on the restrictive list pending an investigation that MLB claimed to be commencing.

Amidst all of the confusion, and little information, at least one former MLB star has rushed to Wander Franco's defense. Former Boston Red Sox player and icon David Ortiz, attempted to contact Franco.

"MLB Hall of Famer David Ortiz reveals he has reached out to Wander Franco to offer his help amid ongoing probe into allegations Rays' All-Star had an 'improper relationship with a minor" - Estaban Novo

According to "Big Papi" Ortiz, he had spent considerable time talking to his young countryman at the July All-Star Game in Seattle. According to Ortiz, he attempted to obtain Franco's contact information through Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres. According to ESPN, Ortiz said the following in relation to Franco:

"When I heard about this situation, I tried to make myself available to Wander to see how I could help him because I really wanted to know what was happening with that boy"

During his thirteen seasons on the Red Sox, Ortiz hit 483 home runs, 1530 RBIs, alongside seven Silver Sluggers and three World Series rings. He is also a regular commentator on Fox Sports: MLB

The situation could not be more difficult for the Tampa Bay Rays. In 2021, they took a big chance on Wander Franco, inking the then-20 year old to a massive eleven-year contract worth $182 million. Currently, police in the Dominican Republic are investigating the accusations, no charges have been laid, and Wander Franco categorically denied the grave accusations.

Wander Franco is innocent until proven guilty

While the nature of the case is indeed very serious, it must be remembered that nothing has been proven yet against Wander Franco. The girl in question has been reported to have posted pictures of her drinking, driving, and minding a child who appears to be her own. This has caused many to doubt her identity as a 14-year old. Regardless, the investigation is ongoing, and Big Papi was evidently just looking out for a younger player in desperate need of support.