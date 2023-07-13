David Robertson Trade Rumors: Top 5 landing spots for veteran closer

David Robertson has pitched to the tune of 0.6 fWAR and a sterling 2.06 ERA through the first half of the MLB season. The New York Mets, meanwhile, have been atrocious.

David Robertson has been good and is a prime candidate to be traded. Here are some teams who should look into him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

David Robertson trade destinations

5) New York Yankees

David Robertson on the New York Yankees

David Robertson is a former Yankee and the New York Yankees have the 19th-best bullpen in Fangraphs fWAR. Their pen ERA is tops in the league and they have a weak offense, but adding relief help will be easier to accomplish.

4) Tampa Bay Rays

If there's a team out there thet can maximize the talent of an aging reliever, it's the Tampa Bay Rays. As they fend off the Baltimore Orioles, a deeper pen (ranked 21st on Fangraphs) is key.

3) Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds are emerging as a real contender in the NL Central, but their 23rd-ranked bullpen could use another arm. Robertson has been good, so the Reds should consider him.

2) Minnesota Twins

SNY @SNYtv AND THE BALLGAME IS OVER!



David Robertson closes it out for Kodai Senga and the Mets win an incredible game! AND THE BALLGAME IS OVER!David Robertson closes it out for Kodai Senga and the Mets win an incredible game! https://t.co/ID51BIUWfa

The Minnesota Twinsa re suddenly in the middle of a heated battle for the AL Central. They'll be buyers and they could add to a bullpen that's lacking in depth. This will help them pull away from the pack a bit.

1) Miami Marlins

Jimmy Nolan @NolanShowLive



A+: David Robertson



A-: Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, Kodai Senga, Tommy Pham



B+: Francisco Alvarez, Justin Verlander, Brooks Raley



C: Brett Baty, Mark Canha



D: Adam Ottavino, Carlos Carrasco, Starling Marte



F: Max Scherzer, Pete… My New York #Mets 1st Half Grades:A+: David RobertsonA-: Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, Kodai Senga, Tommy PhamB+: Francisco Alvarez, Justin Verlander, Brooks RaleyC: Brett Baty, Mark CanhaD: Adam Ottavino, Carlos Carrasco, Starling MarteF: Max Scherzer, Pete… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… My New York #Mets 1st Half Grades:A+: David RobertsonA-: Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, Kodai Senga, Tommy PhamB+: Francisco Alvarez, Justin Verlander, Brooks RaleyC: Brett Baty, Mark CanhaD: Adam Ottavino, Carlos Carrasco, Starling MarteF: Max Scherzer, Pete… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/6PA52Loz0W

The Miami Marlins rank 13th in Fangraphs' bullpen depth, which suggests that they're a pretty solid pen. This may be the case, but adding to it is never a bad thing. Depth is never a bad thing. As they chase the playoffs, they need to get stronger and David Robertson can help.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes