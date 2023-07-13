David Robertson Trade Rumors: Top 5 landing spots for veteran closer

David Robertson has pitched to the tune of 0.6 fWAR and a sterling 2.06 ERA through the first half of the MLB season. The New York Mets, meanwhile, have been atrocious.
David Robertson has been good and is a prime candidate to be traded. Here are some teams who should look into him.
David Robertson trade destinations
5) New York Yankees
David Robertson is a former Yankee and the New York Yankees have the 19th-best bullpen in Fangraphs fWAR. Their pen ERA is tops in the league and they have a weak offense, but adding relief help will be easier to accomplish.
4) Tampa Bay Rays
If there's a team out there thet can maximize the talent of an aging reliever, it's the Tampa Bay Rays. As they fend off the Baltimore Orioles, a deeper pen (ranked 21st on Fangraphs) is key.
3) Cincinnati Reds
The Cincinnati Reds are emerging as a real contender in the NL Central, but their 23rd-ranked bullpen could use another arm. Robertson has been good, so the Reds should consider him.
2) Minnesota Twins
The Minnesota Twinsa re suddenly in the middle of a heated battle for the AL Central. They'll be buyers and they could add to a bullpen that's lacking in depth. This will help them pull away from the pack a bit.
1) Miami Marlins
The Miami Marlins rank 13th in Fangraphs' bullpen depth, which suggests that they're a pretty solid pen. This may be the case, but adding to it is never a bad thing. Depth is never a bad thing. As they chase the playoffs, they need to get stronger and David Robertson can help.
