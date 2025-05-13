Days after her bridal shower, Gunnar Henderson's fiancee, Katherine Lee Bishop, makes major announcement

Before Katherine Lee Bishop walks the aisle for Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson, she achieved a major academic milestone. Just days after celebrating her bridal shower, Katherine completed her graduation from Auburn University.

Ad

Auburn University's Spring 2025 commencement ceremonies took place at Neville Arena from May 9 to May 12. On Monday, Katherine shared celebratory posts from the event.

She proudly donned her graduation cap and gown as she walked across the stage at Auburn University, officially earning her Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) degree.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The commencement festivities were packed with joy, friends, family and plenty of photo ops, including a heartfelt snapshot of Bishop holding a child, captioned:

Ad

Trending

“future baby Farris!!”

In one image, Bishop stood beaming among a group of fellow graduates, all wearing navy blue regalia adorned with medallions and honor cords, under a banner that read:

“Your newest PharmD’s! War Eagle!”

Another story was a repost that said:

“Congratulations to our Kat!!”

Katherine's Instagram story

Henderson and Katherine got engaged in February last year and will tie the knot in November.

Ad

Orioles wives and girlfriends threw bridal shower to Gunnar Henderson's fiancee, Katherine Lee Bishop

Gunnar Henderson's fiancée, Katherine Lee Bishop, was celebrated by the Orioles women last week. A bridal shower was arranged for soon-to-be wives in Baltimore, Maryland.

Bishop shared glimpses from the event, where she posed in the backdrop of a beautiful flower arrangement with an overlay text that read:

Ad

"Love is in Bloom."

In the photo, Katherine was seen standing beside Orioles star Ryan Mountcastle's wife, Taylor Scalora, and teammate Jordan Westburg's wife, Anna Claire. In another photo, Katherine posed alongside Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe and Heston Kjerstad's wife, Klaire.

"The Orioles women threw the sweetest and most thoughtful bridal shower for @cassidymahoney and me!!! Thankful for each and every one of them - many aren’t pictured🤍🤍," Katherine wrote in the caption.

Ad

Gunnar Henderson is looking to get the Orioles back to the postseason after an underwhelming start. He's hitting .264 along with five home runs, three stolen bases and nine RBIs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More