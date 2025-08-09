“Definitely wasn’t throwing it at him” - Roger Clemens details what really went down during notorious Mike Piazza broken-bat incident

Game 2 of the 2000 World Series is remembered partly for Roger Clemens' throwing the barrel of Mike Piazza's broken bat. Clemens has shared his side of the story before, and the ex-Yankees player did the same this week.
On Thursday, Clemens appeared on Jack Curry’s “Yankees News & Views” podcast. Clemens made it clear that it was never his intention to throw the barrel of the bat at Piazza. He also said if he wanted to hit Piazza, he could have:
“TV made it look like it was five feet from him,” Clemens said. “I didn’t think it was that close to the guy, and I definitely wasn’t throwing it at him. I tease people now … if I wanted to hit him with it, I could have hit him with it.”
While Roger Clemens gained notoriety for the incident, the game in question ended in a 3-1 defeat for Clemens' Yankees. However, the pitcher and his side were able to make up for this loss as they beat the Mets in five games to clinch the World Series.
Roger Clemens revealed that the fastball that broke Mike Piazza's bat was a part of his plan
Based on Roger Clemens' admission, it was never his intention to throw the barrel of Mike Piazza's broken bat at him. However, as per Clemens, it was always a part of his plan to throw the fastball, which broke Piazza's bat.
During his time on Jack Curry’s “Yankees News & Views” podcast, Clemens revealed that a great scouting report from Mel Stottlemyre, who then served as the Yankees' pitching coach, helped him execute the play:
"Mike got in the box and I think my first three pitches were like 98, 98, 98. And I shattered his bat. The scouting report with [Yankees pitching coach] Mel Stottlemyre was great, too.
"We were in the trainer’s room going through the lineup, and when we got to Piazza, we said, ‘We’re gonna pitch him in. And we’re gonna pitch him in. And we’re gonna pitch him in.'"
Roger Clemens had a legendary career in the MLB. His World Series victory with the Yankees in 2000 was the second time he won the World Series. Other than that, Clemens is also an 11-time All-Star and has been inducted into the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame.