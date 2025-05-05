Controversial Yankees legend Roger Clemens enjoys 'proud dad moment' 

Many people rank Roger Clemens as one of the greatest pitchers in the history of the game. Over the course of a 24-year MLB career, Clemens appeared for the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Houston Astros. The ace also won eleven All-Star caps, seven Cy Young awards and two World Series rings.

With an overall career record of 354-184 wins/losses, 3.12 ERA, 4,672 strikeouts and an almost endless list of accolades, Clemens was a no-doubter for the National Baseball Hall of Fame. However, the 62-year-old never gained entry into Cooperstown because voters just could not get past the contentious claims of steroid use.

Since Roger last threw in the bigs in 2007, it appears it is now up to his son, Kody, to carry the torch for the family. Kody Clemens made his MLB debut in May 2022 and is currently under contract with the Minnesota Twins.

It was a 'proud dad moment' for Roger Clemens this Sunday at the ballpark, with Kody hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox, the same team that gave his father his big league debut back in 1984.

Roger Clemens celebrated the achievement of his son by posting on X (previously Twitter) shortly after the game ended.

"Let’s go!!! Proud dad moment" Clemens wrote

Roger Clemens shares insight about working with the Yankees in spring training

The New York Yankees invited Roger Clemens to serve as a guest instructor during Spring Training. On "The Bret Boone Podcast" interview with Bret Boone, the elder brother of Yankees skipper Aaron Boone, Clemens gave some insightful commentary about his work with the 27-time World Series winners.

"You bring a presence and baseball name with your plate. So, you're going to get my best. Your brother is going to get my best. I looked at Aaron Judge and said, 'You're going to get my best.' There are no days off." Clemens said [6:53]

""You've got to pay attention to detail. That was kind of my theme to the pitchers today in camp about the focus-meter," he added. "They're just little things. I feel like I'm preaching to the choir to some of these guys."

So far, it looks like Roger Clemens' advice is provind quite useful, with the Yankees sitting top of the AL East with a 19-15 record.

