In an Instagram post, former Red Sox infielder Deven Marrero shared a spicy tale from six years ago involving ghost peppers. Marrero talked about the time he and several Red Sox teammates embarked on a culinary adventure in downtown Chicago.

After a challenging defeat to the White Sox in the May 2017 series opener, Marrero and his teammates opted to dine at Sunda New Asian. The restaurant's identity was uncovered by Brendan Campbell, a contributor to the website "Blogging the Red Sox."

Marrero, alongside players like Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr., among others, decided to sample a sushi dish known as "The Gambler." The dish comprised spicy tuna, cucumber, scallion, kampyo, avocado and a notorious ghost pepper sambal. But here is the twist: much like Russian roulette, the ghost pepper was randomly placed in only two out of the 12 sushi pieces.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Marrero recounted the tension-filled dining experience, with each member nervously chewing through the sushi. As fate would have it, Brock Holt and Chris Young fell victim to the ghost pepper, prompting initial relief among the group.

However, the night took an unexpected turn when pitcher Joe Kelly urged the team to face the challenge together. Marrero recounts:

"Everybody was nervously chewing until Brock Star and C.Y. [Chris Young] got up out of their chairs and started going crazy because they got it. We thought it was over and dodged a bullet, until Joe Kelly steps up and says, ‘Hey man, we’re a team. We all got to take one.'"

Reluctantly, the teammates succumbed to consuming the spicy pieces, abruptly putting an end to their intended plans for the night. This unexpected turn led to a memorable evening of milk-chugging as they sought relief from the fiery aftermath.

"We had big plans, but that ended our night pretty much on the spot. Everyone spent the rest of the night chugging milk.", Marrero added.

The repercussions of their spicy feast extended into the next day, with Marrero and his teammates arriving at the ballpark and inquiring about Pepto-Bismol. However, the Red Sox had a remarkable turnaround on the field.

In a spectacular game against the White Sox, the Red Sox lineup hit six home runs in a 13-7 victory. Marrero himself played a starring role, with two early homers and five RBIs.

Reflecting on that eventful day, Marrero humorously concluded,

"Sure enough, everyone who ate the ghost pepper homered that day. To this day, this group identifies itself as the Ghost Pepper Boys."

Red Sox seek to change their trajectory after an abysmal 2023 season

After a disappointing season that saw the Boston Red Sox finishing last in the AL East, the team is at a critical juncture. In a bid to revitalize their prospects, the Red Sox are eyeing a potential coup by pursuing the now-free-agent Shohei Ohtani.

The offseason has already seen significant moves, with the Red Sox engaging in trade talks. Notably, they traded infielder Luis Urías for the Mariners' right-handed pitcher Isaiah Campbell, a strategic move aimed at fortifying their pitching arsenal.

However, the Red Sox's challenges extend beyond the transactions on the field. The decision to part ways with Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom in September reflects an acknowledgment that change is needed at the organizational level.

In the MLB, success is not solely determined by financial might. The Red Sox recognize that a more nuanced approach is required. This season, the Padres, Mets and Yankees are ranked first, second and third, respectively, in payroll. But all of them failed to secure postseason berths.

The Red Sox must strike a delicate balance between strategic acquisitions and a holistic organizational overhaul.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.