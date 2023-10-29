After losing the World Series opener on Friday, Alek Thomas and the Arizona Diamondbacks are not worried yet. While they would have loved to take home Game 1, they feel good about their chances in the series.

They will have to get their bats going early, which can be easier said than done. They are facing Rangers' starter Jordan Montgomery, who is undefeated in the postseason thus far.

Thomas spoke to the media ahead of Game 2 on Saturday to discuss the vibe of the team. Mentally, the team has put Game 1 behind them and is ready for a team effort on Saturday.

"Not relying on one guy and playing our brand of baseball" said Thomas.

They will need everyone to contribute to take down the Rangers. Texas has been stellar in the postseason, but Arizona knows a thing or two about being the underdogs and coming back in a series.

The Diamondbacks came into the postseason with the worst record among teams that made it. But they did not let that stop them, sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers and beating the Philadelphia Phillies in seven games.

Alek Thomas came up clutch for Arizona in Game 4 of the NLCS, hitting a game-tying home run in the eighth inning off established closer Craig Kimbrel. He is looking to make some more magic in this series.

Alek Thomas and the Diamondbacks have their hands full with the Rangers

Alek Thomas and the Diamondbacks have a tough match against the Rangers. Texas has been red-hot in all facets of the game lately. Their pitching rotation has been stingy, and the team has gotten tons of offense from the lineup.

Already down 1-0 in the series, Merrill Kelly must perform well in Game 2. Going down 0-2 in the series would put the team's backs against the wall, with Max Scherzer scheduled to pitch in Game 3.

While he has not been his dominant self lately, coming off a teres major strain, he is one guy you do not want to face in big moments. Scherzer has a ton of postseason experience and tends to shine when the lights are the brightest. However, he is dealing with a cut on his thumb, which could affect his performance.

Arizona must find a way to quiet down the Rangers' hot bats. If not, this series could be over in just four games.