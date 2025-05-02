Diamondbacks All-Star earns "Floyd Mayweather of MLB" tag from analyst

It's unfair to compare Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll with hitters twice his size, like Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani. In his own class, Carroll is putting the league on notice, and it's time fans and baseball pundits take notice.

The Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star is earning early MVP nods following a stellar start to the season at the plate. The outfielder is hitting .286, along with nine home runs, five stolen bases and 23 RBIs.

In Thursday's segment on the Just Baseball Show, analysts Aram Leighton and Peter Appel heaped high praise on the Diamondbacks star, comparing Carroll's pound-for-pound power with the legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather.

"He’s like the Floyd Mayweather of Major League Baseball in that way," Appel said.

"He’s one of the best fighters of all time, but you wouldn’t have Floyd Mayweather go up against Mike Tyson or Muhammad Ali or someone like that. But pound-for-pound, best fighter of all time — and maybe Corbin Carroll is the pound-for-pound best power hitter in baseball."

Corbin Carroll stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 165 pounds. In comparison, Ohtani is 6-foot-3 tall and weighs 210 pounds, while Judge is 6-foot-7 and weighs 282 pounds.

Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll draws praise from MLB analyst Aram Leighton

Corbin Carroll doesn’t fit the mold of a traditional MLB slugger, but his ability to generate elite exit velocity and surprising home run power is simply next level.

Aram Leighton calls him the most powerful hitter in the league aside from Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, who aren't in the same weight class.

"It's — honestly, I don’t know if we've really seen anybody like him," Leighton said. "Pound-for-pound, you know, like they talk about in boxing or UFC — who’s the pound-for-pound best fighter — he might, pound-for-pound, be the most powerful hitter we have.

"Because yes, Judge hits the ball harder, Ohtani hits the ball a little bit harder, but they’re also like double his size. Pound-for-pound, I think Corbin Carroll is the most powerful hitter we have."

It's not only the power for which Carroll is drawing attention, as he has also been a speedster on the basepaths. He has two sub-12-second times to reach third base on a hit. One was in 11.02 seconds, while the other was 10.87 seconds. Interestingly, both triples came in the same game.

It marked the first time such an instance happened twice in the same game since Statcast started recording data in 2015.

