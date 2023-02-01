After just two seasons of pro ball, Ronnie Gajownik has become the manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks' High-A minor league team, the Hillsboro Hops.

There have been more women coming into power in the game of baseball recently. The New York Yankees hired Rachel Balkovec their Class A minor league manager and the Miami Marlins GM is a woman.

Gajownik recognizes this, but can't believe how far baseball has come recently via Sports Illustrated:

“If I look back at my five-year plan, there’s no shot I would be where I am at today. t was definitely out of left field. ... Growing up there weren’t female coaches on the field in professional baseball."

She added:

"A dream job is something you can achieve. That was something growing up I never thought I could do. So I never really thought about it. I wanted to work hard and show who I was and what I could bring to the table, and this is what was on the table when Josh gave me that call."

Ronnie Gajownik will manage this team (Image via HillsboroHops on Twitter)

She finished by saying:

“I heard something where they were asking people if they thought there will be a female [major league] manager in the next 10 years, and a lot of people were saying yes. So, the fact that it is being said by people who have been in this game or scouted in this game or broadcasted in this game for a long time, I think it’s great to hear... The fact you’re asking that question now shows the progress made—that if you deserve to be here, you can be here.”

The game is growing and there seems to be room for women- finally.

How did Ronnie Gajownik react to being named manager?

Despite wanting this dream for a while, Ronnie Gajownik was thoroughly surprised by the call she received:

“It was shock. It was excitement. I got off the phone and my wife looked at me and said, ‘So where are you going?’ I told her, and she cried for the both of us. I appreciated that so I didn’t have to cry. It was a great moment.”

She'll begin managing next season.

