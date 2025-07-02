Diamondbacks GM explains why Corbin Carroll, Gabriel Moreno's absences don't hurt the team

For the last couple of weeks, the Arizona Diamondbacks have played without superstar outfielder Corbin Carroll and catcher Gabriel Moreno. Carroll was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 24 due to a chip fracture in his left wrist. Meanwhile, Moreno entered the same list on June 19, retroactive to June 16.

The Diamondbacks (43-42) are currently No. 4 in the stacked National League West division, but are in contention to grab the Wild Card spot. The position is impressive, considering the absence of their starting left fielder and catcher.

Mike Hazen, the Diamondbacks GM, shared why the team is still performing well despite Carroll and Moreno's absence in Tuesday's episode of "The Show," which was hosted by veteran MLB insiders Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman.

"Right now we're without, we're without, Corbin Carroll and Gabby Moreno, and our offense hasn't really missed a beat, you know, and that's in large credit to the way that Ketel, among others, is playing right now, And, you know, he's a superstar in this league," Hazen said [From 33:54].

Hazen noted that Marte is dynamic and exceptional on both offense and defense. Last year, he was No. 3 in the NL MVP voting, behind Shohei Ohtani and Francisco Lindor.

"I don't think he quite gets the recognition or the credit that he deserves for how good of a player that he is, um, but we're really lucky that he's on our team," Hazen added.

Marte recently faced emotional turmoil when a Chicago White Sox fan made insensitive comments about his deceased mother. Diamondbacks coach Torey Lovullo and shortstop Geraldo Perdomo quickly reacted to comfort Marte. Hazen praised their timely intervention.

Diamondbacks GM shares update on Corbin Carroll and Geraldo Pedromo's return

In "The Show," MLB insider Joel Sherman said that Corbin Carroll was exceptional before he suffered the injury. Sherman argued that Carroll was among the frontrunners to claim the 2025 NL MVP title.

After Mike Hazen mentioned Carroll and Gabriel Moreno while praising Ketel Marte, Sherman asked when they would return.

"I think it sounds like Corbin might be a little bit in front of Gabby, in terms of just the type of, like, break and, and, and where it all sits, and, um, they're back doing some things," Hazen said [From 34:42]. "I think this is going to be, at least at the outset, I don't know that there's anything that's going to be redamaged by going out there and playing at some point."

The GM said that both players have resumed activities, and the recovery timeline is positive. He didn't have a clear date but said that they will get clarity once the All-Star break arrives.

