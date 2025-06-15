Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen drops strong statement about the team’s trade deadline plans

The Arizona Diamondbacks have struggled for consistent results this season. Though they are still two games above .500 with a 36-34 record, being placed in the NL West, arguably the toughest division of all, is doing them no favors.
The Serpents find themselves fourth in their division, and winning the division seems next to impossible, with the way the teams above them are playing. For those reasons, most would assume the Diamondbacks would head into the trade deadline as sellers.
However, as general manager Mike Hazen explained on MLB Network Radio on Sunday, he has no plans of throwing in the towel just yet. As long as there is a "realistic" chance of making the playoffs via wildcard, Hazen has every intention of trying to add to the roster, rather than take away from it.
"It's hard for me to see how hard these guys are grinding and take the trap door and rip it out from underneath them," Hazen said. "We kind of do these jobs to take shots and win. As long as we're playing well, and I believe that this team has the gas in the tank to go and get it, we're going to try to add to this team.
"I don't really find it all that fun to sit there in August and September and go to the ballpark every day, knowing you're going to get your butt kicked. That's not really exciting for me, I've done that for a few seasons, and that stinks.
"I have no real intention to go and do that. Now, I'm not an idiot, I'm not going to sit there and just throw bad money if we're not in a position (to compete). Hopefully by the end of July, we're one of the teams to go buy, and that's my intention to be honest with you."
The Diamondbacks have shown signs of improvement off late
The Arizona Diamondbacks have often looked to be at their best when playing at Chase Field, and they have been using that home-field advantage to its fullest over the past two series.
Having arrived in a homestand after being swept by the Cincinnati Reds on the road, the Diamondbacks swept the visiting Seattle Mariners before winning two of three against the San Diego Padres. They are aiming to sweep a second series in a row with another win in Sunday's finale.
Importantly, the Padres are also one place higher than the D-backs in the NL West, and every win helps close that gap.
In most sports, and especially in baseball, how you finish matters much more than how you start, and the Diamondbacks faithful will be hoping for their team to make up for their lackluster start in the coming months and turn their season around.