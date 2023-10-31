Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks continued to pile up hits as he extended his postseason hitting streak with a hit against the Texas Rangers in Game 3 of the World Series at Chase Field.

With a single to right field off Rangers' Jon Gray, Marte extends his hitting streak to 19 games on Monday night. Earlier in Game 2, he broke the postseason record with a two-run single, pushing his hitting streak to 18 games, as he surpassed Derek Jeter, Hank Bauer and Manny Ramirez for the longest streak.

Fans soon reacted to the record and appreciated Marte for his consistent showing in October baseball:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Man just can't be stopped," wrote one fan

Expand Tweet

"Ketel Marte is too good. Historic," another fan wrote

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While Ketel Marte's hit may be historic, the Dbacks are still trailing the game 3-1 and many fans took note of it, urging other hitters to come up too.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is a sell-out crowd at Chase Field and the D-backs wouldn't like to disappoint their fans. To their relief, three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer exited the game due to an injury after pitching three scoreless innings. Moreover, the Rangers' postseason hero, Adolis Garcia also exited the game in the eighth with an injury.

However, they are currently trailing, and it remains to be seen if they can come out victorious in Game 3.

Ketel Marte's postseason stats

The 30-year-old has appeared in 19 postseason games so far, getting a hit in each one of them. He has a .350 batting average with 28 hits, three homers, 13 RBIs and 10 runs scored in 18 games in the postseason in his career.

In the ongoing postseason, he is hitting .333 with 21 hits, two home runs, 11 RBIs and six runs scored in 14 games.

The 2019 MLB All-Star has a career average of .279 with 990 hits, 107 home runs, 420 RBIs and 508 runs scored across 3,550 at-bats in 968 games.