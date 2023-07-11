Did Barry Bonds ever win a Home Run Derby? MLB legend's participation over the years

Barry Bonds is a retired American baseball player who played in the MLB for 22 seasons. He played for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1986 to 1992 and for the San Francisco Giants from 1993 to 2007.

Barry Bonds is widely regarded as one of the greatest baseball players of all time. He is best known for his incredible home run hitting ability, and many fans have wondered if he ever won a Home Run Derby.

The Home Run Derby is an annual event that takes place during the MLB All-Star weekend, where the league's top home run hitters compete to see who can hit the most home runs. Bonds holds the distinction of winning the competition once.

Barry Bonds at the Home Run Derby

Bonds participated in the Home Run Derby three times during his career. His first appearance was in 1996, where fans witnessed a thrilling competition between two of baseball's greatest home run hitters, Bonds and Mark McGwire.

The event had an expanded field of 10 players. In the finals, Bonds was behind by two home runs with only one out remaining. However, he managed to hit home runs on his next three swings, securing the win. The game was played at Veterans Stadium.

Barry Bonds returned to the competition in 2002 and 2003, hitting 10 and five home runs, respectively. He failed to advance past the first round each time.

Despite winning only one Home Run Derby, Bonds' home run hitting ability was still a major part of his legacy. He is the all-time leader in home runs with 762 and holds many other records related to home runs and power hitting. Bonds was known for his incredible strength and bat speed, which allowed him to hit balls out of the park with ease.

In addition to his three appearances in the Home Run Derby, Bonds also participated in numerous All-Star games. He was selected to the All-Star team 14 times, and he won the game's Most Valuable Player award in 1993.

Overall, while Bonds won the Home Run Derby once, his legacy as one of the greatest home run hitters of all time is secure. His incredible power and skill at the plate made him a fan favorite and a feared opponent for pitchers throughout his career.

