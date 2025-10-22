"Did Olivia Dunne make you do this?" - Fans react to Paul Skenes' fall look, featuring a stylish outfit from LA-based fashion brand

Having burst onto the scene and won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2024, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes has enjoyed an even better campaign in 2025. The 23-year-old ended the regular season with a 10-10 record, along with a 1.97 ERA and 216 strikeouts. Despite his best efforts, however, the Pirates endured an extremely difficult season, finishing bottom of the NL Central with a 71-91 record. In the process, they missed out on the postseason for the tenth season running.With his season now done and dusted, Skenes can afford to put his feet up and relax for the next few months. In the downtime, it appears the young ace is trying his hand at modelling, featuring in a photoshoot for LA-based fashion brand &quot;Paige&quot; on Wednesday.Shortly after, Skenes took to Instagram to show off his &quot;fall look&quot;, a black denim jacket paired with matching jeans and contrasting white sneakers. &quot;Fall looks with @paige&quot; Paul Skenes posted to Instagram View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral fans left comments reacting to the post. One jokingly suspected Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, a hugely popular model and social media influencer, may have had something to do with the ace's new hobby.&quot;Paul, did Livy make you do this? We know you just wanna mow the lawn.&quot; a fan wrote Screenshot of fans' comments on Instagram (Image from - Instagram.com/@paulskenes)Others sent compliments the 23-year-old's way.&quot;Wowww I felt your aura when I opened instagram&quot; another fan commented &quot;Mhm yep cy young/model&quot; another fan replied &quot;my guy is straight aura farming&quot; another fan responded Screenshot of fans' comments on Instagram (Image from - Instagram.com/@paulskenes)&quot;Bros got that dawg in him&quot; another fan shared &quot;Looking good Paul the next fashion star of 2026&quot; another fan posted Screenshot of fans' comments on Instagram (Image from - Instagram.com/@paulskenes)Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne headed to Italy for an offseason getawayRight after the final month of the regular season came to an end, Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne wasted no time in kick-starting their offseason, jetting off to Italy.Boasting over 5 million followers on Instagram, Olivia Dunne often gives fans a sneak peek into her daily life, work and travels via her posts. Naturally, as she enjoyed the sights and sounds of Taormina, a picturesque coastal town in Sicily, images soon made it to her feed. &quot;Selfini 🤌🏼&quot; Olivia Dunne posted to Instagram on October 15. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThere may be plenty more to celebrate for Paul Skenes and his loved ones in the coming months, as the Pirates ace is the overwhelming favorite to win the NL Cy Young award in November.