  • "Did Olivia Dunne make you do this?" - Fans react to Paul Skenes' fall look, featuring a stylish outfit from LA-based fashion brand

"Did Olivia Dunne make you do this?" - Fans react to Paul Skenes' fall look, featuring a stylish outfit from LA-based fashion brand

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 22, 2025 22:26 GMT
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Having burst onto the scene and won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2024, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes has enjoyed an even better campaign in 2025. The 23-year-old ended the regular season with a 10-10 record, along with a 1.97 ERA and 216 strikeouts.

Despite his best efforts, however, the Pirates endured an extremely difficult season, finishing bottom of the NL Central with a 71-91 record. In the process, they missed out on the postseason for the tenth season running.

With his season now done and dusted, Skenes can afford to put his feet up and relax for the next few months. In the downtime, it appears the young ace is trying his hand at modelling, featuring in a photoshoot for LA-based fashion brand "Paige" on Wednesday.

Shortly after, Skenes took to Instagram to show off his "fall look", a black denim jacket paired with matching jeans and contrasting white sneakers.

"Fall looks with @paige" Paul Skenes posted to Instagram
Several fans left comments reacting to the post.

One jokingly suspected Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, a hugely popular model and social media influencer, may have had something to do with the ace's new hobby.

"Paul, did Livy make you do this? We know you just wanna mow the lawn." a fan wrote
Screenshot of fans&#039; comments on Instagram (Image from - Instagram.com/@paulskenes)
Screenshot of fans' comments on Instagram (Image from - Instagram.com/@paulskenes)

Others sent compliments the 23-year-old's way.

"Wowww I felt your aura when I opened instagram" another fan commented
"Mhm yep cy young/model" another fan replied
"my guy is straight aura farming" another fan responded
Screenshot of fans&#039; comments on Instagram (Image from - Instagram.com/@paulskenes)
Screenshot of fans' comments on Instagram (Image from - Instagram.com/@paulskenes)
"Bros got that dawg in him" another fan shared
"Looking good Paul the next fashion star of 2026" another fan posted
Screenshot of fans&#039; comments on Instagram (Image from - Instagram.com/@paulskenes)
Screenshot of fans' comments on Instagram (Image from - Instagram.com/@paulskenes)

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne headed to Italy for an offseason getaway

Right after the final month of the regular season came to an end, Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne wasted no time in kick-starting their offseason, jetting off to Italy.

Boasting over 5 million followers on Instagram, Olivia Dunne often gives fans a sneak peek into her daily life, work and travels via her posts. Naturally, as she enjoyed the sights and sounds of Taormina, a picturesque coastal town in Sicily, images soon made it to her feed.

"Selfini 🤌🏼" Olivia Dunne posted to Instagram on October 15.

There may be plenty more to celebrate for Paul Skenes and his loved ones in the coming months, as the Pirates ace is the overwhelming favorite to win the NL Cy Young award in November.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

