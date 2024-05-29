“Disgusting” “Tear it all down” – Mets fans furious as club blows 7th inning lead to lose 5-2 to Dodgers

After their Monday game was postponed, the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers met for Game 1 of a doubleheader on Tuesday. While New York got out early, they could not hold onto their lead late into the game.

Up two runs in the seventh inning, the bullpen collapsed, allowing the Dodgers to tie the game up. LA's offense would then go on to score three big runs in the 10th inning to put this game to bed, winning 5-2.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That is surely a tough way to lose a game against a good club. Reed Garrett, Jake Diekman, Adam Ottavino, and Jorge Lopez combined to give up five runs, ruining Tylor Megill's outstanding work on the mound.

Megill went seven strong innings giving up just three hits while striking out nine. Fortunately, he will not get the loss, the loss was given to Jorge Lopez.

"Disgusting" - one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Tear it all down" - posted another.

Expand Tweet

"You find a new way every day, yet somehow it feels the same. Impressive consistency. Time to move on from most of these players" - posted another.

Mets fans are growing tired of losing games late. They have had a real problem locking down games when it comes to the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings.

"Knew that lead wasn't gonna last" - said another fan.

"Sell the team, the stadium, the fans, everything" - said another.

"It's amazing how high this team's embarrassment threshold is" - said another.

It is getting harder and harder for these fans to back this team. For the amount of money they spend, they should not look this bad year in and year out.

The Mets wasted a big opportunity on Tuesday against the Dodgers

New York Mets - Francisco Lindor (Image via USA Today)

In the ninth inning, the Mets were able to get the bases loaded with just one out. However, both Tyrone Taylor and Jeff McNeil popped out to end the inning, without pushing a run across.

The next half-inning, Dodgers sluggers Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman took the game into their own hands. Betts hit an RBI single, while Freeman blasted a two-run bomb.

The loss dropped the Amazins down to 22-31. They are starting to dig themselves into a hole they may not be able to escape. Currently, the Philadelphia Phillies hold a 15-game lead over them in the National League East.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback