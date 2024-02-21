In 1969, the Montreal Expos became the first MLB team to be located outside of the United States. They were Canada's most beloved baseball team until the franchise relocated to Washington D.C. in 2004, becoming the Nationals.

Netflix, which has been producing more sports content, will feature a documentary on the club. It will explore the setbacks that the club faced and what led to the organization's relocation.

The documentary has yet to be named, but it will be directed by Jean-Francois Poisson. Marie-Christine Pouliot and Richard Speer are the executive producers.

The documentary will be told through those who were a part of the organization. No release date has been set, as the documentary has just been given the green light.

Here's how fans on social media reacted to the news of the documentary:

"Do the right thing MLB bring them back," one fan posted.

"Continues to spark debate 20 years later," another fan posted.

With news of the documentary and a possible league expansion, some fans have called on the league to bring the Montreal Expos back. It is one of the cities that have been seen as the landing spot for one of the expansion teams.

This will be a documentary baseball fans will not want to miss. Whether you are young or old, this will be an in-depth look at a team being ripped away from its beloved fanbase.

Looking back at the history of the Montreal Expos

Montreal expos (Image via Getty)

In 1968, it was announced that MLB would add two expansion teams: one in San Diego and one in Montreal, creating the Montreal Expos. Both teams cost $10 million each at the time.

Montreal had trouble securing somewhere to play for the first two years of the club's existence. Without a secured stadium, the ownership group threatened to walk away.

However, the Expos found a home at Jerry Park for a few years but struggled on the field. They finished the 1969 season with a record of 52-110, which was the same the Padres finished with.

For the first 10 years, the Expos failed to produce a winning record. However, things would start to change as a great group of players led the team, including Andre Dawson, Gary Carter and Tim Raines.

The team's first winning season came in 1979, and it finished two games behind the Pittsburgh Pirates the following year. Montreal's only postseason appearance came during the 1981 season when it lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL championship.

