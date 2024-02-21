Dodgers 2024 Schedule: Key games, how to watch, and ticket details

The Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing for an exciting 2024 season after a monster offseason where they signed Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, among others.

The team is looking to put to bed an early exit from the postseason after being one of the regular season's best. They held a 100-62 record but got swept in three games by the red-hot Arizona Diamondbacks.

Now, with a newly loaded roster, it is World Series or bust. Anything short of hoisting up the illustrious title at the end of the season will be seen as a major failure.

LA kicks off their season against the San Diego Padres on March 20 in Seoul for the Korea Series. After, the team will return to the United States, where they open up their season at home against the St. Louis Cardinals in a four-game series starting on March 28.

On April 1, the team will have their first divisional opponent, the San Francisco Giants. May 3 will include a battle of reigning MVPs when Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves come to town.

Some other key dates to look out for include Ohtani's first trip to Yankee Stadium on June 7 and his first career game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 21.

Where to watch the Dodgers and ticket information

Spectrum will stream most of the Dodgers games this season on SportsNet LA. This will be the best bet to watch the games if you are a Los Angeles resident. If you are not an LA resident, MLB.TV will stream the games all season.

If you want to catch Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani in person at a home game, tickets will not be cheap. Most of the tickets for the home opener are currently being listed for more than $200.

