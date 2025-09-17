"Dodgers asking way too much from Shohei Ohtani" - Fans worried after Japanese star admits he's willing to take on extra responsibility

After enjoying a superb 2024 campaign, superstar Shohei Ohtani has once again been the LA Dodgers' most influential player this season. In addition to his production at the plate, the 31-year-old has also been doubling as a pitcher.
However, with the Dodgers struggling of recent, Ohtani has spoken about being open to shouldering even more responsibility in the playoffs, should his team need him to do so.
As insider Doug McKain reported via X on Tuesday, Ohtani said he was "prepared to handle" whatever skipper Dave Roberts plans for him.
"I’ve been having various conversations with different people, and that topic has come up as well. That applies to the mound, and possibly even the outfield. If I end up going as a reliever, then depending on what follows, there could be situations where I also need to play defense in the outfield. So no matter what situation arises, I want to make sure I’m prepared to handle it," Ohtani said
Reacting to the post, several fans voiced concerns of potentially overburdening Shohei Ohtani with too much work load.
"As if it’s not enough work load on him already?! This cat is made to be a DH and SP not to pick up the slack of incompetent jerks as a reliever or sloppy maricóns in the daisies . They’re asking way too much from him , because half of the team are playing like little league!" a fan commented
"Let's not add more probability of injury." another fan wrote
"Gotta love this dude bruh but damn man don’t run this dude into the ground, The bullpen and OFs need to STEP UP!! Can’t be 9 Shohei on the roster, Dude pitches 5 innings of no hit ball and it’s a HR, And the garbage pen blows it 🤦" another fan shared
"I think Shohei pulls it off without a hitch. But Dodgers is relying on Shohei too much?" another fan posted
Shohei Ohtani is the favorite to win the NL MVP award for a second year in a row
After becoming the first player to ever hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season, Shohei Ohtani was unanimously awarded the 2024 NL MVP award. Once again this season, Ohtani has been exceptional, currently boasting a .282 batting average, with 50 home runs and 96 RBIs.
As a result, the Japanese superstar is the bookies' favorite to go on to retain the NL MVP award come November. According to FOX, Ohtani is currently priced at -50,000. His closest competitor, Phillies veteran Kyle Schwarber, is priced at +1900.