Dodgers face backlash from fans after DFA’ing Chris Taylor

Having first signed for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016, utility player Chris Taylor has spent nine seasons with the team. In the time he's spent in LA, Taylor has won two World Series titles and earned himself one All-Star selection in 2021.
Of late, playing time has been quite limited for the veteran, as evidenced by his stats, having recorded only two RBIs with seven total hits so far this season. On Sunday, reports emerged that the Dodgers had decided to designate Taylor for assignment.
Shortly after the announcement was made, 'Talkin' Baseball' informed fans about the big news via X (formerly Twitter).
"For the first time since 2016, Chris Taylor is no longer a Dodger," the post was captioned.
Reacting to the post, several fans expressed their disappointment towards the Dodgers for their decision, claiming the organization didn't 'stay loyal' to one of their most experienced players.
"Unloyal franchise, nobody should go play for them," a fan wrote.
"No loyalty in this business," another fan commented.
"Typical for the Dodgers use them up. Toss them aside 🤬 just like the Yankees. They have no loyalty to its players. when they’re done they’re done. That’s sad," another fan replied.
"Wow. I thought he’d be a Dodger forever," another fan responded.
"Sad but thats the cost of having a team that spends so much on talent. Everyone else is expendible," another fan shared.
"That’s f**ked up," another fan posted.
Chris Taylor talks about 'life-changing' move to the Dodgers
Having arrived in LA via a trade on June 19, 2016, former Seattle Mariners star Chris Taylor has seen his career go from strength to strength wearing the famous Dodger Blue.
Appearing on the 'Dodgers Territory Show' in late January, Chris Taylor reflected on the 'life-changing' journey he has enjoyed ever since he made that fateful move.
"Yeah, it was life-changing (moving to the Dodgers), to say the least," Taylor said (16:30 onwards). "Not only for my baseball career, but for my entire life. LA is my home now. I met my wife here, and we have a 14-month-old son."
"That one day of getting traded to the Dodgers completely transformed my life in the best way possible, and I’m so thankful for that. I truly believe that was fate, and I’m so blessed to have the opportunity to be a Dodger and live in this city. It’s been unbelievable," he added.
Now set to leave the club almost nine years after joining, Chris Taylor's departure represents the end of an era of sorts for Dodgers fans.