Dodgers fans lash out at Dave Roberts for nearly costing game vs Marlins

Manager Dave Roberts has played a huge role in the Los Angeles Dodgers' recent success, having taken charge of the outfit in November 2015. The former outfielder has guided the team to their last two World Series titles, the most recent in 2024.

As the Dodgers faced off against the Miami Marlins on Monday night, Roberts seemingly got it wrong when he sent in reliever Anthony Banda to replace starting pitcher Dustin May. The Marlins' Dane Myers hit a grand slam off Banda, tying the game 5-5 in the fifth inning.

Dodgers Nation on X (formerly Twitter) summed up how most Dodgers fans would have felt watching the scenes unfold.

"Dane Myers just hit a grand slam off of Anthony Banda…The Marlins have TIED this ballgame with the Dodgers 5-5.WHAT????" the post was captioned

Replying to the post, several furious fans ripped into Dave Roberts, claiming that the 52-year-old 'almost' cost Dodgers the game by pulling out the starter early.

"Dave Roberts blunder." a fan wrote

"Another Dave Roberts classic. Way to pull your starter after 83 pitches." another fan commented

"Dave Roberts over managing again." another fan replied

"Bad decision by Roberts. I think Dustin May had to pitch that inning and against right-handed hitters." another fan responded

"Again Dave Roberts might cost the Dodgers a win" another fan shared

"This team needs to stop walking people. They always score. And Dave still can’t handle a pitching staff. F’ing joke" another fan posted

To the relief of the fans, the Dodgers were able to get the job done, winning the game 7-6 after extra innings.

Dave Roberts expresses 'frustration' about Tyler Glasnow's latest injury

Despite losing the first game of the series, the Dodgers beat the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates in back-to-back games to secure another series win on Sunday.

The victory came at some cost for the team as starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow picked up a knock in the series finale, leaving the field after pitching only one inning.

After the game ended, skipper Dave Roberts talked about how it was extremely frustrating to see the injury-prone ace end up with yet another issue.

"In the next couple of days, we'll have some more answers, to kind of see where we go. We're all frustrated. We got to get him to a place where, we feel, he feels, that when he takes the mound, he can go out there and be the guy that he's capable of being. Until we get to that point, I think the IL is certainly a conversation." Dave Roberts said, via SportsNet LA

Further, Roberts disclosed his plan for keeping the ace healthy in the long run.

"With Tyler, it's hard, with the past injuries, how his body is set up, the mechanics of it, there's a lot of different pieces that you're trying to suss out, to put him in the right mental place to perform. We haven't got there, so I don't know the solution right now. We've got to make sure he's healthy, and then go from there." Roberts added.

Tyler Glasnow was placed on the 15-day injured list on Monday, making him the 13th Dodgers pitcher out with an injury. Fans will hope the former Tampa Bay Rays star will make a quick recovery to aid the team with the rotation in an injury crisis.

