The Los Angeles Dodgers are re-signing free agent Jason Heyward for the 2024 season. The franchise sealed the deal with a one-year, $9 million contract, according to MLB journalist Jon Morosi.

After a standout 2023 season with the Dodgers, Heyward clearly wants to sustain his strong hitting streak and stay put in Los Angeles.

However, not all Dodgers fans are thrilled about Jason Heyward's return. Many expressed dissatisfaction, unwilling to be patient to see if Heyward will maintain his level of play. The sentiment among some fans is that the team should have pursued more impactful options to address its needs. This reflects the high expectations and desire for immediate success among the Dodgers faithful.

The 34-year-old veteran known for his Gold Glove-winning performances is expected to continue in a similar role in 2024, contributing both defensively and offensively. Heyward's 2023 season was marked by a batting average of .269, accompanied by 15 home runs, showcasing his offensive resurgence since 2020.

The Dodgers look to tweak strategy with Jason Heyward signing after devastating loss in 2023 NLDS

After being eliminated from the postseason by the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Dodgers are looking to mount an immediate comeback.

While the franchise has a stacked outfield roster with players like Mookie Betts and Chris Taylor, the addition of Heyward adds flexibility. The team's emphasis on depth is evident, and there's speculation about signing another outfielder during the offseason to share playing time with Heyward.

As Betts could be spending a substantial amount of time playing second base next season, this move directly reinforces the Dodgers' corner outfield depth. Despite no major additions to the roster this offseason, retaining Heyward is viewed as a strategic step to maintain the team's 2023 momentum.

Heyward's return is noteworthy, but it might not be enough to lead the team to a World Series. The Dodgers' ongoing pursuit of players like Shohei Ohtani suggests a potential need for significant signings to further strengthen the team. Although Heyward is not a flashy signing at this stage in his career, his consistent contributions make him a valuable asset to the team.

