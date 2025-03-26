Dodgers GM reveals Shohei Ohtani’s throwing plan as he ramps up for mound return

All eyes will be on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers this season. They are coming off a dominant 2024 season, but they could get much more dominant this year.

Ohtani is expected to return to the mound later this season. He has not pitched since 2023 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Angels, and nearly everyone is excited for his return.

Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes recently sat down for an interview with MLB Network. Here, he provided an update on what fans can expect from the two-way phenom on the mound.

"We're not really focusing on how many innings or any of that. This process is obviously unique in building up pitching while also acclimating to games, [while] also coming off the shoulder surgery," said Gomes.

Gomes revealed that there is no set inning limit for Shohei Ohtani. Most of it will come down to how he feels during the season. They do not want to push him too hard, but they also do not want to limit him too much.

"He's feeling good. He's throwing flat grounds right now, and I think the most important thing for us is that when [he] comes back, that he's feeling good, that he's able to execute his stuff at the high level he is accustomed to" he added.

As for right now, Ohtani has been throwing flat grounds to ramp up his arm. However, an exact date for him to return to the mound is still up in the air.

Shohei Ohtani has all the time in the world to ramp his arm back up for the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers - Shohei Ohtani (Photo via IMAGN)

One thing that the Dodgers have an excess amount of is pitchers. It is not just your typical pitchers, either. This team has a stable that could work as the National League's All-Star rotation.

They signed Japanese flamethrower Roki Sasaki over the winter, but that is not all. They were also able to sign two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell. With just those two, they have a formidable rotation. However, you cannot forget about Yoshinobu Yamamoto or Tyler Glasnow.

The Blue Crew is in a great spot here. There is no immediate rush for Ohtani to return to the mound. He can take his time ramping up his arm and come back completely healthy and ready to go.

