"Dodgers lose America wins" - Fans react as Shohei Ohtani & Co.'s winning streak ends against Phillies

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Dodgers won their eighth consecutive game after sweeping the Atlanta Braves. They became the first defending World Series champions to win eight consecutive games to start the season.

However, the Dodgers' winning streak came to a half against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday after a narrow 3-2 loss. After three consecutive series sweeps, the loss against Philadelphia drew several reactions from fans on social media.

The result stood out for baseball fans with a few mocking the NL West team with sarcastic comments.

"Dodgers lose America wins! Lol," mocked a fan.

"I'm shocked that you guys made the Dodgers L slide one," wrote another fan.

"Delayed posting this as long as possible," alleged another fan.

Several Dodgers fans hit back, claiming they still had the best record in baseball as the other undefeated team, the San Diego Padres also lost on Friday.

"People celebrate the Dodgers losing because it doesn't happen very often," wrote a Dodgers fan.

"1 loss, calm down guys. It took 3 teams to try to give the Dodgers 1 loss."

"As a Dodgers fan, at least the Padres lost too."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reflects on base running blunders

The Dodgers' first loss of the season was down to some questionable base running against the Phillies. Dodgers manager alluded to that in a post-game conference.

"When you give a good team outnand shorten the game," manager Dave Roberts said, "then it's hard to win. It's hard to beat a good team.

One of the questionable base running decisions came from reigning NL MVP Shohei Ohtani in the eighth inning when he was caught stealing by Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto in the eighth inning with two outs.

"With Shohei in that situation, you've got to make sure you're safe," Roberts said. "Realmuto is one of the best throwers in the game. When you're down three with Mookie at the plate, you've got to make sure you're safe if you're going to go."

Realmuto made another great play in the ninth inning as pinch hitter Chris Taylor tried to steal second, ending the game in favor of the Phillies.

"Chris, right there, took a chance," Roberts said. "Unfortunately, Realmuto made another great throw."

The Dodgers will be hoping to bounce back after their first loss of the season on Saturday.

