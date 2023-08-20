Former MVP Mookie Betts had arguably his best outing of the season on Saturday at Dodger Stadium with LeBron James in the crowd.

The right-handed hitter put on a show against the Miami Marlins with 52,688 in attendance for the second game of a doubleheader. It was almost as if he were sending a message to the four-time MVP in the stands.

Betts homered off Miami Marlins pitcher Braxton Gerret in the third inning to give the Dodger an early 2-1 lead. As if that weren't enough, he followed it up with another home run in the fifth to seal the deal.

Per a recent article in Sports Illustrated, Dave Roberts had one theory why Mookie Better was giving it his all. The Los Angeles Dodgers' manager believes Betts was sending a loud and clear message to the NBA star James:

"I know you’re here in the house, and this is still my house," Roberts said.

Roberts believes Mookie had another gear on Saturday. Betts went on to salute James after crossing home plate, and the NBA champion acknowledged the gesture by tipping his cap.

The Dodgers went on to win 3-1 behind the strong performance from Mookie Betts.

Julio Urias recorded the win after going seven innings and allowing just one run. He struck out five batters, allowing just five hits.

Mookie Betts acknowledged LeBron James after this home run against the Miami Marlins

LeBron James of the LA Lakers waves in front of President and CEO of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Stan Kasten, at Dodger Stadium.

Betts is having an exceptonal season for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is slashing .298./394/.595 and has already recorded 34 home runs and 86 RBIs.

The Dodgers have won 13 of their last 14 games and have been one of the hottest teams in baseball over the last two months.

As we approach the final stretch of the season, Los Angeles looks like a contender again. Dave Roberts' team look like the favorite for its third-straight division title.