Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announces massive update on Shohei Ohtani’s return to the mound

Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to face live hitters on Saturday in a Dodgers uniform for the first time since his massive $700 million contract. He has not taken the mound since undergoing right ulnar collateral ligament surgery in September 2023.

Ad

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made the announcement, according to several MLB sources. It’ll be a huge step for Ohtani on his road to a pitching return.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While there is no set date for his official debut as a pitcher for the Dodgers, many expect him to be ready by the All-Star break in July. No update has been given on which players he’ll face in Citi Field before the Dodgers vs. Mets game.

Despite being away from the mound, Shohei Ohtani has continued to dominate the plate in games. He tied Philadelphia Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber with 17 home runs in the major league.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ohtani’s recovery from the surgery has been slow but steady. The Dodgers have taken all precautionary steps guided by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed the Tommy John surgery and the internal brace procedure on the two-way star.

Last Saturday, Ohtani threw 50 pitches, a major improvement from the previous session when he threw 35. Apart from ligament surgery in 2023, he also underwent left shoulder labrum surgery in November 2024.

Dave Roberts comments on Shohei Ohtani’s pitching progress

Shohei Ohtani [Source: Imagn]

Dave Roberts noted that there have been a lot of discussions and steps taken to prepare Shohei Ohtani for the mound again. Especially after the postseason injury, the team has been adamant about not letting him face hitters until he can use all his resources.

Ad

"I think we’re all anxious to see how it looks to hitters. But when he decides to ramp it up, I’m very anxious [to see] that, too. But it’s all on his schedule,” manager Dave Roberts said.

“It really is. When he’s going to introduce the slider to hitters, when he wants to really ramp up the velocity, it’s all between him and the doctors."

Ohtani was seen throwing some sliders and curveballs on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium as a step towards being 100%. With him scheduled to face live hitters, the Dodgers are expected to have a better idea of his return timeline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kaushani Chatterjee Kaushani Chatterjee is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in English and over 4 years of experience at publications such as FirstSportz.



Kaushani 's favorite teams are the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. She is a fan of Yankees as a group, their star power and their history oozes class. As for the Dodgers, Kaushani likes Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.



She started watching the MLB during her school years and developed a keen interest in the sport. Now she is hooked.



Kaushani's hobbies include guitar, sketching, watching anime (tons of them), listening to music, and watching Asian dramas (Korean/Thai in general). Know More