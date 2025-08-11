  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gives blunt assessment on Shohei Ohtani’s costly error in 5-4 loss

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gives blunt assessment on Shohei Ohtani’s costly error in 5-4 loss

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 11, 2025 05:03 GMT
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gives blunt assessment on Shohei Ohtani’s costly error in 5-4 loss - Source: Imagn

Shohei Ohtani has often been a catalyst for great things for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season. However, the three-time MVP had made a rare blunder during the Dodgers' 5-4 loss on Sunday.

Ad

During the bottom of the sixth inning, with the Dodgers leading 3-2 and two runners in scoring positions, Shohei Ohtani attempted to steal third base. However, the Japanese phenom was thrown out to end the inning, failing to add to the Dodgers' advantage.

The Blue Jays added two runs in the top of the eighth inning and followed it with another run in the ninth to turn around the game, proving Ohtani's base running blunder a turning point in the game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts dropped a blunt assessment of the play after the loss.

"That was his decision,” Roberts said. “Not a good baseball play.”
Ad

Ohtani's mistake was just one of many glaring moments from the series finale as the Dodgers stranded a season-high 16 runners on base, going 1-for-10 with players in scoring positions.

“This is frustrating because I just felt there’s no way we should lose this game today,” Roberts said. “We had them on the ropes numerous times. And for us not to win is so frustrating.”
Ad

Shohei Ohtani ties Kyle Schwarber with NL-leading 41st home run

While Shohei Ohtani's base running added to manager Dave Roberts' frustration, the reigning NL MVP added his 41st home run of the season, joint most in the NL tied with Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, earlier in the game.

Despite Ohtani being one of the favorites for the MVP race, the Dodgers are not performing to their standards. The NL West leaders are 10-11 since the All-Star break after Sunday's loss with rivals San Diego Padres cutting the Dodgers' lead to just two games after going 4-1 in their last five.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications