Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gives blunt assessment on Shohei Ohtani’s costly error in 5-4 loss

Shohei Ohtani has often been a catalyst for great things for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season. However, the three-time MVP had made a rare blunder during the Dodgers' 5-4 loss on Sunday.During the bottom of the sixth inning, with the Dodgers leading 3-2 and two runners in scoring positions, Shohei Ohtani attempted to steal third base. However, the Japanese phenom was thrown out to end the inning, failing to add to the Dodgers' advantage.The Blue Jays added two runs in the top of the eighth inning and followed it with another run in the ninth to turn around the game, proving Ohtani's base running blunder a turning point in the game.Dodgers manager Dave Roberts dropped a blunt assessment of the play after the loss.&quot;That was his decision,” Roberts said. “Not a good baseball play.”Ohtani's mistake was just one of many glaring moments from the series finale as the Dodgers stranded a season-high 16 runners on base, going 1-for-10 with players in scoring positions.“This is frustrating because I just felt there’s no way we should lose this game today,” Roberts said. “We had them on the ropes numerous times. And for us not to win is so frustrating.”Shohei Ohtani ties Kyle Schwarber with NL-leading 41st home runWhile Shohei Ohtani's base running added to manager Dave Roberts' frustration, the reigning NL MVP added his 41st home run of the season, joint most in the NL tied with Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, earlier in the game.Despite Ohtani being one of the favorites for the MVP race, the Dodgers are not performing to their standards. The NL West leaders are 10-11 since the All-Star break after Sunday's loss with rivals San Diego Padres cutting the Dodgers' lead to just two games after going 4-1 in their last five.