Dodgers manager gives major update on Mookie Betts' Opening Day status amid injury concerns

The LA Dodgers are gearing up for Opening Day on Tuesday, but they could be without Mookie Betts to begin the season. Betts has been battling through a sickness and Dave Roberts expressed real concern that he will miss the first game of the campaign.

Roberts met with the media after the Dodgers were shut out by the Hanshin Tigers on Saturday, and he was asked about the status of Betts. Fans in Tokyo would love to see him take the field, but Roberts discussed the plan for his star shortstop over the next 24 hours.

"Optimism for Opening Day, I think that we're really trying to be mindful of not just Opening Day, but not putting him in harm's way in the sense that he has not taken live at-bats or played any games, and not to put him in a position where he could potentially get hurt," Roberts said.

The sickness has kept Betts off of the field over the last week, but LA is not ready to rule him out of Opening Day. Ultimately, it will be up to the training staff to decide after he comes in on Sunday for a workout.

"I think No. 1, tomorrow, coming in that he doesn't feel signs of being overly taxed today," Roberts said. "Feeling strong tomorrow, and then tomorrow to be able to go through an entire workout without feeling that same kind of fatigue would give us a chance. Anything outside of that, I just don't think that the training staff would feel good about that."

Mookie Betts Makes Fearless Declaration Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Mookie Betts has spent nearly his entire career as an outfielder, but he will be the starting shortstop for the LA Dodgers in the 2025 season. Betts is up for any challenge, and he recently spoke to USA Today and gave his thoughts on his mindset heading into the new campaign.

"This is not like a vengeance tour," Betts said on Sunday. "It’s about proving a lot of people wrong. But more than anything, it’s about proving myself right. So many years, I just didn't believe in myself."

MLB: Spring Training-Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn

Even if he misses Opening Day, Betts is expected to play a key role for the Dodgers as they aim to win another championship.

