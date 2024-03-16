Dodgers News: South Korean man who threw an egg at manager Dave Roberts detained by airport police

Manager Dave Roberts received a disrespectful welcome when he landed at the Incheon International Airport in South Korea on Friday. Many baseball fans lined up near the airport to catch a glimpse of Shohei Ohtani and the star-studded Dodgers team.

However, one person, seemingly out of nowhere, threw an egg at Roberts. That was followed by a strong response from law enforcement, as they detained the individual and are now looking into the matter.

"Meanwhile, airport police said they detained a South Korean man who allegedly hurled an egg near Dodgers manager Dave Roberts at the airport.

"Police said they were trying to determine the motive for his action, but his family told investigators the man in his mid-20s has a history of mental illness." [via Hyung-Jin Kim of the Associated Press].

Dave Roberts feels 'honored' to represent Dodgers in Seoul

The Dodgers and the San Diego Padres will battle out for a two-game series at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Mar. 21 and 22.

Both teams have landed this week and have kickstarted their preparation for the much-anticipated showdown. In a recent press conference on Saturday, Dave Roberts was excited to represent his team in Seoul.

He got firsthand experience of just how popular baseball and particularly the MLB is in South Korea.

"When we got to the airport, there were a lot of fans, a lot of media and our players are very excited about that, and I just think it speaks to where the game of baseball is globally," Roberts said at a press conference Saturday.

"I think the interest, the excitement for Major League Baseball is at an all-time high and for the Dodgers to be one of the teams to represent Major League Baseball here in Seoul is quite the honor.

"When you have great players that we have and you see the excitement, I think that this is a sign of what's to come for us when we go to play in other cities."

Roberts also sees the destination as a perfect place for the team to bond.

"I think the teams that seem to be in it every year, there is a bond that I think that is created that withstands ups and downs," Dave Roberts said.

"You can't win the World Series in March, but I do think that guys [will be] creating a bond and also a way to play baseball." [via Korea JongAng Daily].

Tyler Glasnow will start for the Dodgers in Game 1, while Yu Darvish will take the mound for the Padres.

