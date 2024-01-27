Dodgers Preseason Schedule: Shohei Ohtani & co slated to play exhibition games against KBO teams

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are set to kick off their 2024 season in South Korea on March 20. However, the two teams will play some exhibition games beforehand.

Jeeho Yoo of Yonhap News revealed there will be exhibition games against Kiwoom Heroes, LG Twins, and Korea's National Team. The games will be played at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ohtani and company will play on March 17 against the Heroes and on March 18 against the Korean National Team. The Padres will play on March 17 against the National Team and on March 18 against the Twins, in front of the locals.

Expand Tweet

It is unclear whether ESPN will cover any exhibition games on their networks. They will, however, carry the regular season games for the Seoul Series.

Dodgers and Padres kick off the first games of MLB's World Tour

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks (via Getty Images)

The Dodgers and Padres will start the regular season in South Korea for MLB's World Tour. They will play two games on March 20-21, and they will be Shohei Ohtani's first regular-season games in his new digs.

South Korea is not the only international destination the league is playing games in. There will also be games in Mexico City, London, and the Dominican Republic.

The Mexico City series will be on April 27-28 between the Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies. June 8-9, the New York Mets will face off against the Philadelphia Phillies in London. And on March 9-10, the Boston Red Sox will play against the Tampa Bay Rays in the Dominican Republic.

This is the league's continued effort to bring Major League Baseball to its international fans. Last season, the league held regular season games in Mexico City and London for its international fans.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.