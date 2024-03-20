Dodgers' Seoul Series against Padres to commence as planned following police investigation into bomb threat

South Korean police investigated Gocheok Sky Dome Stadium following reports of a bomb threat just ahead of the Seoul Series showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres on March 20 and 21.

About 150 police personnel checked the entire stadium using dogs, X-ray detectors and other equipment to search but didn't find anything suspicious, per Seoul's Guro police station.

Using bomb-sniffing canines, the personnel searched the seats and hallways of the stadium in the morning. However, the search did not hinder game preparations. The groundsmen were reportedly seen preparing the field while the K-pop performers were rehearsing in the outfield.

This development follows a report from South Korea's Yonhap news agency, which said that an email with a bomb threat was sent to South Korea's consulate general in Vancouver, Canada. The email mentioned the detonation of explosives at Gocheok Stadium during the MLB opener this Wednesday.

According to Yonhap, the sender of the email is suspected to be a Japanese lawyer who made similar fake claims and threatening emails last year.

About 350 personnel will be stationed at the Dodgers-Padres game, per Guro police.

Everything to know about Dodgers vs. Padres Seoul Series

Both teams have officially announced their 26-man rosters to feature in the anticipated series.

Game 1 will see Tyler Glasnow starting for the Dodgers, with Yu Darvish pitching for the Padres. In Game 2, Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to make his debut, while Joe Musgrove will see off Dodgers hitters at the start.

The series will also see various K-pop performers adding the limelight. (G)I-DLE and AESPA, two of South Korea's top girl groups, will perform at the showdown. Moreover, EXO's Baekhyun will sing the national anthem of South Korea and the United States.

The first pitch is scheduled for 3:05 a.m. PDT for both games.

Fans can catch the live action in the US on MLB.TV, with local broadcasts on SportsNet LA. Moreover, the game will be nationally televised on ESPN. For Padres fans, they can watch the game on Padres.TV. Fans can listen to the game on 97.3 The Fan and XEMO-AM La Poderosa 860.

