Dodgers vs. Cubs: Tokyo Series game 1, prediction, odds and picks - March 18, MLB 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs are set to start the 2025 MLB season on Tuesday as the two clubs make their way across the world. The teams will square off in a two-game series in Tokyo, Japan, with the star-studded rosters about to showcase their talent in front of thousands of fans at the iconic Tokyo Dome.

Dodgers vs. Cubs recent form and Spring Training records

Although Spring Training records might not tell the whole tale, both teams have been rather strong as they approach their Tokyo Series showdown. The Chicago Cubs have one of the best records in baseball, at 11-5, while the reigning World Series champions are sitting at 12-8.

Both teams have been using Spring Training to get an extended look at some of their young prospects and new acquisitions. This suggests that their Spring Training records may not be an indicator of the strength of their core roster, however, it does highlight their depth.

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3.00 ERA in 2024)

The first game of the series will see Yoshinobu Yamamoto take to the mound for Los Angeles. The talented pitcher was impressive in his first MLB season, and even though an injury limited him to 90.0 innings in 2024, he has all of the tools to dominate in Game 1 of the Tokyo Series.

Must-Watch Hitters

Los Angeles

I mean, how could it be anyone else besides Shohei Ohtani? Much has been made about Ohtani's impending return to the mound, but the three-time MVP continues to wow fans with his abilities at the plate.

The superstar became the first player in MLB history to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same season last year, and he will undoubtedly want to put on the show for the home crowd.

Chicago

Kyle Tucker will play a major role for the Chicago Cubs this season following his high-profile move from the Houston Astros this offseason. The talented outfielder is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year, so it would be unsurprising to see him rack up huge numbers this season as he seeks a lucrative contract.

Dodgers vs Cubs baseball betting odds via Fan Duel

Tokyo Series Game 1 Spread Money Line Total Runs Los Angeles -1.5

+108 -154 Over 7.5

-122 Chicago +1.5

-130 +130 Under 7.5

+100

Dodgers vs. Cubs expert picks and game prediction

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the betting favorite to win the first game of the Tokyo Series. While both teams will be locked in and looking to secure their first win of the season, Los Angeles' lineup is arguably the deepest in baseball thanks to the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernandez.

Even with Mookie Betts slated to miss the Tokyo Series, Los Angeles' depth might be too much to handle in Game 1. Look for an exciting matchup with the reigning World Series champions picking up a victory.

Run Line: -1.5, +108

Total Runs: Under 7.5, -122

Prediction: Dodgers W, 4-2

