Dodgers vs. Marlins: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 6, MLB 2025

Today, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins will continue their three-game set at 6:40 pm EDT. The Dodgers took the first one with a display of offensive firepower, so they'll be looking to lock in the series win today.

Ad

Dodgers vs. Marlins Recent Form and Records

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Dodgers come into tonight's contest at 24-11, putting them half a game up on the San Diego Padres in the NL West. They're coming off three straight series wins over the Pittsburgh Pirates, Marlins, and Atlanta Braves.

The Marlins come into play tonight at 13-21. They're last in the NL East right now. They are coming off series losses to the Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, and Athletics.

Ad

Trending

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Tony Gonsolin (1-0, 4.50 ERA, nine strikeouts) vs. Cal Quantrill (2-3, 8.10 ERA, 16 strikeouts)

Tony Gonsolin is starting (Imagn)

Tony Gonsolin was 8-5 with a 4.98 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 82 strikeouts in 193 innings pitched in 2023 when he was last healthy.

Ad

Last Start: Six innings, six hits, three earned runs, no walks, and nine strikeouts (vs. Marlins).

Career vs. Marlins: 1-1 with a 7.98 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14.2 innings pitched (three appearances)

Cal Quantrill was 8-11 with a 4.98 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, and 110 strikeouts in 148.1 innings for the Colorado Rockies last year.

Last Start: 3.2 innings, six hits, four earned runs, one walk, and three strikeouts (vs. Dodgers)

Career vs. Dodgers: 1-7 with an 8.22 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 38.1 innings (nine appearances)

Ad

Must-watch Hitters

Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani homered last night and is hitting .292 with a team-leading .399 on-base percentage this year.

Andy Pages has been red-hot, and he has six home runs. He's also hitting .277 with an .838 OPS.

Marlins

Kyle Stowers is leading the Marlins in a ton of categories. He's hitting .310 with seven home runs, 25 RBIs, and a .380 OBP.

Kyle Stowers is hot right now (Imagn)

Xavier Edwards leads the team with 35 total hits. He's also got 10 RBIs on the season and four extra-base hits.

Ad

Injuries

Per the latest Miami Marlins injury update, Kevin Mesa is day-to-day. Ryan Weathers and Derek Hill are continuing to rehab. For the Dodgers, Teoscar Hernandez is day-to-day, and Tommy Edman is on the Injured List.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Baseball Betting Odds

Moneyline Spread Total Dodgers -275 Dodgers -2.5 (-118) Over 9.5 (+100) Marlins +220 Marlins +2.5 (-102) Under 9.5 (-120)

Ad

Dodgers vs Marlins Expert Predictions

The Dodgers are the superior team in pretty much every facet. The last time these two teams faced off with these pitchers, the Dodgers won. Tony Gonsolin was fine, but he's still better than Cal Quantrill.

The offenses are unequal as well. The Marlins are not very good, and the Dodgers have one of baseball's best lineups right now. It shouldn't be particularly close.

Prediction: Dodgers 9, Marlins 3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More