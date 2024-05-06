Dodgers vs. Marlins Series Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups and More - MLB Season 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins are heading in opposite directions. LA is rounding into form and is looking like serious contenders, as many in the offseason predicted. The Marlins, who were a playoff team in 2023, have fallen off and look pretty bad right now.

Injuries have played a role, but they now face a tall task in taking on the mighty Dodgers. Can David surprise Goliath this week in this series?

Dodgers vs. Marlins Preview

Dodgers and Marlins Records

The Dodgers have caught fire and are now 23-13, the second-best record in the National League.

Meanwhile, the Marlins have only recently reached double-digit wins. They're 10-26 right now, which is the third-worst record in the league. Only the Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies are worse.

Dodgers and Marlins Pitching Matchups

In Game 1, Walker Buehler will make his long-awaited debut. He hasn't pitched in over a year thanks to Tommy John surgery, and he is penciled into the lineup for Monday's matchup. Opposite him for the Marlins will be Roddery Munoz.

Walker Buehler is set to make his return to the mound

Game 2 will see Yoshinobu Yamamoto put his 15-inning scoreless streak to the test against Edward Cabrera and his 6.05 ERA. The finale pits Ryan Weathers (2-3 record) against Gavin Stone (4.06 ERA).

Predictions for Dodgers vs. Marlins

The Los Angeles Dodgers are starting to resemble the team many thought they'd be. They just swept the Atlanta Braves, who are a far better team than the Marlins. That doesn't bode well for Miami's chances.

Look for the Dodgers to make it two sweeps in a row. The Marlins just don't have the firepower, especially after trading Luis Arraez, to keep up in this series.

Channels to watch the Dodgers take on the Marlins

The Dodgers always play on Spectrum SportsNet LA. This is where all three games will be held for local audiences. Miami plays on Bally Sports Florida, and all three games will be there as well.

The first two games on Monday and Tuesday will also be on MLB Network for those outside the local market for either team.

