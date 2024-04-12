Dodgers vs Padres Series Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups and More - MLB Season 2024

This weekend will mark the second meeting of the year between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. However, it will be the first clash of the two NL West teams on American soil this season.

The first time these teams met in 2024 was on March 20 and 21 at the Gocheok SkyDome in Seoul, South Korea. The first-ever MLB series to be played on the Korean Peninsula, the two teams split the two-game set.

Since the meeting in Seoul, both teams have put together strong respective performances. Let's examine what to expect as the Friars head north to LA for this weekend set.

Dodgers vs Padres Preview

Although the Dodgers experienced their first series loss of the year against the Chicago Cubs last weekend, Shohei Ohtani's club is largely living up to expectations. The Dodgers' 10-5 record places them first in the National League. Moreover, the Dodgers lead MLB in runs, hits, and home runs heading into the series.

For the Padres, the early-season results have not been as dissapointing as last season. Despite losing big names like Juan Soto and Blake Snell in the offseason, San Diego has gone 7-8 so far this year, placing the team three games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers on the eve of the series.

The series is scheduled to take place at Dodger Stadium from Friday to Sunday. Friday's 7:10 pm PT start will kick off the series, and feature a post-game drone show. Saturday's game will take place at 6:10, while a 4:10 start time is slated for Sunday's affair.

Dodgers vs Padres Pitching Matchups

Game 1

Japanese rookie Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to be called upon for the first game of the series. His third start since inking a massive $325 million deal in December, Yamamoto has been improving with each start. After allowing five runs in just one inning against the Padres on March 21, the 25-year old rallied, tossing five shutout innings against the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs on March 30 and April 6 respectively.

As for the Padres, Michael King is expected to take the mound. Formerly a reliever, King was acquired from the New York Yankees in the December Juan Soto trade. In three appearances so far this year, King is 2-0 with a 3.14 ERA.

Game 2

Right-hander Matt Waldron is the anticipated Padres starter for Saturday's game. The 27-year old made eight appearances last season, and finished with a 4.35 ERA. In his last start of the season, Waldron tossed 5.1 innings of shutout ball in his team's loss to the San Francisco Giants.

Meanwhile, fellow right hander Gavin Stone will be on the bump for LA. The Arkansas-native is nursing an ERA of 9.00, having allowed eight runs in eight innings over his first two starts of the year.

Game 3

Five-time All-Star Yu Darvish is expected to start for the Padres on Sunday. Just one year into his six-year, $108 million contract, Darvish's start to the season has been underwhelming. The Japanese-born Darvish has allowed seven runs in his past two starts, giving him a 3.86 ERA on the season thus far.

Canadian James Paxton will be making his third start of the season for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Over his first two starts, the veteran has been stupendous. Having allowed just two runs over 11 innings, Paxton has also struck out nine to give himself a 1.64 ERA.

Dodgers vs Padres Players to Watch

Jurickson Profar, San Diego

When the Padres inked Curacaoan outfielder Jurickson Profar to a one-year, $1 million minor league deal in February, expectations were not very high. However, Profar has surprised virtually everyone thus far. The 31-year old has competed in all 15 of his team's games this season, and has managed to hit 2 home runs, 10 RBIs, and boasts a team-best OPS of 1.012.

Will Smith, LA Dodgers

Despite 2024 being Will Smith's third season as the first-string catcher for the Dodgers, the Kentucky native has never hit over .261. However, that looks poised to change. Smith's .412 batting average leads the National League, and his walks-to-strikeouts ratio is the lowest on his team. Smith's first homer of the season was a three-run bomb against the Minnesota Twins, that came on April 9.

Luis Camposano, San Diego

Last season, Luis Camposano only made 49 starts, but still managed to bat .319 with 7 home runs and 30 RBIs. This season, manager Mike Schildt appears intent on making the 25-year old his number one man. Despite having only played in 13 games this season, Camposano has one home run, 10 RBIs, and has matched his .319 average from last season.

