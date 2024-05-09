Dodgers vs Padres Series Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups and More - MLB Season 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers will head to Petco Park to take on the San Diego Padres beginning Friday, May 10. The three-game set will last until Sunday, May 12. Two division rivals will come together for an important early-season matchup. Here's what you need to know.

Preview

Records for Dodgers, Padres

The Dodgers enter this series with a pristine 26-13 record. That is tied for the second-best record in the MLB this season, making them hot favorites for the series. The Padres, on the other hand, are 20-20. They've been underwhelming so far, winning the same amount as they're losing.

Pitching Matchups in Dodgers vs. Padres

In Game 1, the Dodgers will send ace Tyler Glasnow to the mound. He and his 6-1 record with a 2.70 ERA will be opposed by Michael King, who comes in with 43 strikeouts this year.

Michael King will pitch against the Dodgers

Game 2's matchup will be made up of James Paxton (4-0 record) and Michael Waldron and his knuckleball. Walker Buehler will make his second start off the Injured List (he missed all of 2023 and part of 2024) in Game 3 against Yu Darvish, who also had a brief but recent stint on the IL.

Dodgers Padres Prediction

The Los Angeles Dodgers are playing like the best team in baseball. They're finally beginning to resemble the unbeatable juggernaut that everyone expected them to be. This is a road set, so it will be hard to sweep.

With that said, the Padres just don't have the juice to keep up for three games. They're outmanned in this battle, and the pitching matchups are decidedly not in their favor. They should still win one of three and avoid a sweep, though.

Dodgers and Padres Channels

The San Diego Padres always play on Padres TV since the Bally Sports and Diamond Sports bankruptcy. The three-game set will be there once again for those in the local markets.

The Dodgers will be, as they always are, broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet LA in the Los Angeles area. There is no national broadcast for any of the three matchups.

