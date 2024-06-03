After winning the series against the Colorado Rockies, the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to start their new series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 4, 2024. Both teams have had a decent start and would try their best to keep the same run going.

The Dodgers, who are currently enjoying a two-game winning streak, would surely look to extend it and win the first game against the Pirates on Tuesday.

Pirates, on the other hand, are going to be on the pitch on fourth after they faced their latest 4-1 defeat against the Toronto Blue Jays on June 1.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dodgers vs Pirates: Preview

Game 1 of this series between the Dodgers and Pirates will start at 6:40 PM EDT at the PNC Park Stadium on June 4th, Tuesday. Fans can view the match live on SportsnetLA and it will be streamed online on FUBO TV.

Trending

Dodgers are currently at the top of the NL East table with a 38-23 record while the Pirates, on the other hand, are at the fourth place of the NL Central table with a 27-32 record.

Dodgers vs Pirates: Prediction

The Dodgers' recent performance and their latest wins against the Rockies have once again shown their caliber and capabilities to the whole MLB. They are surely going to be the favorites to win this series against the Pirates.

For Pirates, it would be a challenging situation to handle the fierce hitting line-up. However, even if they do control them from scoring to some extent, the Bucs would still need to be facing the flamethrowing pitching of the Dodgers.

Dodgers vs Pirates: Head-to-Head

Dodgers and Pirates have had a longstanding rivalry over their years in MLB. Overall, both sides have faced each other in 2190 games, with Dodgers winning 1159 times and Pirates winning 1041 times.

Dodgers vs Pirates: Pitching Matchups

Tyler Glasnow will start things on the mound for the Dodgers. So far this season the 30-year-old pitcher has played and started 12 games for the team and has a 6-3 record. He has an ERA of 3.04, a WHIP of 0.91, along with 95 strikeouts.

From the other end, Jared Jones is going to start on the mound for the Pirates. Jones, so far this season, has played and started 11 games with a 3-5 record. He has an ERA of 3.55, a WHIP of 1.01 and also has 70 strikeouts under his belt.

Dodgers vs Pirates: Players to watch out for

Dodgers are one of the most formidable sides of this season in MLB. Players like Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Gavin Stone and Glasnow have all shined, showing the caliber of winning a game single-handedly. They will surely play a pivotal role for their team as they face the Pirates on Tuesday.

For the Pirates, Bryan Reynolds, Connor Joe, Andrew McCutchen, Oneil Cruz and Jones have shown some great performance so far this season for their side and will surely play an important role for the Pirates if they aim to win Game 1 of this series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback