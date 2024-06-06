Dodgers vs Pirates Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head-to-head and more | Game 3, June 6, 2024

After two embarrassing back-to-back defeats against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Dave Roberts' LA Dodgers are set to face the same opponents for the series finale on June 6, Thursday.

The Pirates are already the declared winner of this series, having won both Game 1 and Game 2 back-to-back, thrashing the Dodgers to a scoreline of 0-1 and 6-10, respectively. Now they would surely look to make the most of this huge momentum and clean sweep the Dodgers in the series.

As for the Dodgers, lately, in the last couple of days, they have been facing a lot of offensive woes. Although their line-up is stacked with superstars, none have succeeded in proving themselves to be the game changer in this series and turning the winning tides towards their side. The Dodgers, however, would surely try to make the most of Game 3 and win it to get out of the two-game losing streak they have gotten themselves into.

Dodgers vs. Pirates: Preview

Game 3 between both teams will start at 6:40 AM EDT at the PNC Park stadium. Fans can tune in on Sportsnet Pittsburgh for the live broadcast of this game, and it will also be live-streamed on FUBO TV.

The Dodgers are currently leading the NL West table with a 38-25 record. On the other hand, the Pirates are in the fourth spot of the NL Central table with a 29-32 record.

Dodgers vs. Pirates: Head-to-Head

So far in both the team's history in MLB, the Dodgers and Pirates have played 2,175 games facing one another. In this rivalry, the NL West team has an upper hand over the NL Central side with an 1159-1016 record.

Dodgers vs. Pirates: Pitching Matchups

Walker Buehler is set to start things on the mound for the Dodgers. Since his return from injury, the 29-year-old star has played and started five games so far and has a record of 1-3. He has an ERA of 4.32, a WHIP of 1.32, and 24 strikeouts this regular season.

From the other end, 27-year-old Bailey Falter will start on the mound for the Pirates. This season so far the LHP has played and started eleven games and has a 3-2 record. He has an ERA of 3.22, a WHIP of 0.95, and 38 strikeouts so far.

Dodgers vs. Pirates: Prediction

Even though they lost the past two games against the Pirates and are currently having an offensive issue, keeping their record against this opponent and also their form since the start of the season, the Dodgers are still the favorites to win the series finale against the Bucs.

Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and the rest of the team would surely be looking forward to bouncing back and closing this series with winning momentum as they face the New York Yankees next.

However, after showing some dominating performances, the Pirates do have the chance to pull another rabbit out of their hat and clean sweep the Dodgers. Andrew McCutchen, Connor Joe, Bryan Reynolds and the rest of the team would surely try their best to continue this two-game winning streak even further.

