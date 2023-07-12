Does MLB All Star Game decide home field advantage? Revised World Series rule explained

There was a time when the MLB All Star Game determined home field advantage in the World Series. If the National League won the Midsummer Classic, it didn't matter the records of the two World Series teams- the one from the NL was going to play more games at home.

Is this still the case? The MLB All Star Game has not gone away, but the rules have changed. Now, it is a true exhibition. The game is genuinely meaningless and the winner of the game gains nothing.

In truth, this makes sense. Most of the NL's winning team from last night, likely including MVP Elias Diaz, will not be in the World Series this year, so their win wouldn't actually do anything for them.

MLB All Star Game does not determine home field in World Series

Instead of a random exhibition game in which each position sees three players play it during nine innings and upwards of eight pitchers per team are used, the MLB determines home field a different way now.

The team with the better record gets home field advantage in the World Series, not whichever league won a game several months prior. For example, last year, the Houston Astros earned home field over the Philadelphia Phillies by being quite a few games better.

The MLB All Star Game didn't determine home field in 2022

Naturally, there are tiebreakers in place, but the MLB All Star Game is not one of them. This year, whichever of the two teams that makes the World Series won more games will host more games.

