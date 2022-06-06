“Dog must be a Phillies fan” - Twitter reacts to bizarre story of New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer getting bitten by his dog

On Saturday, June 4, Max Scherzer told the New York Mets media that his dog, Rafi, bit his throwing hand. The whole incident sounded rather absurd, but it blew up on Twitter immediately. Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo Tweeted about it, and then thousands of fans started discussing.

Speculation grew. Some fans started thinking the bite would sideline Scherzer for even longer than what's already expected. The right-hander strained his oblique a couple weeks back and will not return to action for at least another month. Scherzer had to take to Twitter himself to clear up the situation.

"Just clearing a few things up. My dog Rafi hurt her leg on a run. She was howling in pain and I went to calm her down by putting my hands on her. When I did that she bit my right hand. Fortunately it wasn't a bad bite. I took one day off from throwing and was able to long toss the next day. This will have no effect on my rehab and this is literally a non story." - @ Max Scherzer

His words put fans at ease. However, the whole situation was too bizarre for Twitter to keep quiet about. Here were the platform's best reactions.

Twitter reacts to bizarre story of New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer getting bitten by his dog

New York Mets starting pitcher Scherzer is out 4-6 weeks with an oblique strain.

This fan thinks Scherzer's dog is a Philadelphia Phillies fan.

The Mets have had some weird injuries lately. Last week, Francisco Lindor slammed a hotel door on his finger. Now, this.

Why let fans have all the fun? New York Mets owner Steve Cohen jumped in too.

To clarify, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin didn't actually say this. A fan made it up. But that doesn't take away from how funny it is.

This user took the whole story and ran with it. The naive should take everything he says with a grain of salt.

Why not take it a little further? This user just kept building upon his fabrication.

Once again, this isn't true. And Scherzer didn't kick his dog.

"#Mets P Max Scherzer has been suspended 10 games for kicking his dog" - @MLB News Network

Mets fans can rest easy as both Scherzer and his dog are well on the road to recovery.

