Watch: "I'm done" Max Scherzer signals to the New York Mets dugout in the 6th, exits game with side discomfort

Max Scherzer left last night's game between the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals with an injury to his left side. During the game, Scherzer immediately realized he had been injured and signaled to the dugout to be taken out of the game. The team has ruled it a strain.

Max Scherzer motions to the dugout and leaves the game in the middle of the 6th:

"Max Scherzer motions to the dugout and leaves the game in the middle of the 6th:" - @ SNY

Max Scherzer motioned quickly after he finished his delivery and it was obvious that he was hurt. Scherzer did pick up the victory by going 5.2 innings and allowing only one run. Scherzer is now 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA.

New York Mets win convincingly after Max Scherzer exits with injury

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Mets

The New York Mets won easily in last night's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals by a score of 11-4. The Mets are now 25-14 on the season and have a commanding six game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East.

Despite the injury, Max Scherzer earned the victory by allowing just one earned run. Jeff McNeil got things started for the Mets in the first inning by lacing a line drive into right field and scoring two runs.

The Mets jumped out to a 6-2 lead over the Cardinals going into the eighth inning, but Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado made things a bit interesting at the time with a two-run homer to cut it to 6-4.

"Let's hear it for Nolan Arenado!" - @ St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals would go scoreless for the rest of the inning. The Mets came up to the plate in the bottom of the inning and busted the game wide open.

Brandon Nimmo got the inning started with an RBI triple to give the team a 7-4 lead.

RBI TRIPLE FOR BRANDON NIMMO!

"RBI TRIPLE FOR BRANDON NIMMO!" - @ SNY

Shortly after, Mark Canha singled on a ground ball to left field to score Brandon Nimmo from third. Then, with two runners on base, Pete Alonso belted a three-run homer to make it a seven-run game.

PETE ALONSO GOES YARD!!!

"PETE ALONSO GOES YARD!!!" - @ SNY

The Mets are looking like the best team in the National League despite various injuries that have limited their depth.

What's on Tap?

The Mets and Cardinals wrap up their series at Citi Field this afternoon with the first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m. EDT. Chris Bassitt gets the start for the Mets. Bassitt is 4-2 with a 2.34 ERA. Dakota Hudson is on the mound for the visiting team. He is 3-2 with a 3.06 ERA. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

