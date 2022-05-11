"Doing what he loves" - Chelsea Freeman, the wife of Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, takes to Instagram to post a picture of their son playing baseball, fans call him mini Freddie

Chelsea Freeman, the wife of Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, shared a photo of their eldest child, Charlie Freeman, playing baseball on Instagram. While holding a bat, his posture looks to be identical to that of his father, Freddie Freeman, with the distinction that Charlie is right-handed. Fans were quick to react, and some commented that he looks like mini Freddie.

Joining a Little League team was the ideal answer for Charlie, who enjoys playing baseball at such a tender age. He joined the Chicago Cubs on April 16, 2022. Charlie's mother, Chelsea Freeman, mentioned that despite not having a jersey or a hat, he successfully got his first hit.

"Your newest Chicago Cub. He doesn’t have a hat or a jersey yet, but he got his first hit." - @ Chelsea Freeman

It is not the first time Charlie has been in the limelight for playing baseball. Headlines were made when Freddie was seen practicing with his son, Charlie, at first base ahead of the National League Championship Series 2021 in Atlanta.

"Charlie practicing for the NLCS." - @ Chelsea Freeman

Freeman spent 12 seasons with the Atlanta Braves before inking a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022. Per reports, Freddie signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale usatoday.com/story/sports/m… Freddie Freeman has a new home, and gets to stay at home where he lives in Southern California, signing a six-year, $162 million deal with Los Angeles #Dodgers Freddie Freeman has a new home, and gets to stay at home where he lives in Southern California, signing a six-year, $162 million deal with Los Angeles #Dodgers usatoday.com/story/sports/m…

"Freddie Freeman has a new home, and gets to stay at home where he lives in Southern California, signing a six-year, $162 million deal with Los Angeles Dodgers." - @ Bob Nightengale

On October 31, 2021, as the Atlanta Braves prepared for Game 4 of the World Series against the Houston Astros, Freddie opted for an unusual approach to prepare for the big day.

Atlanta Braves @Braves



By playing baseball, of course 🥰



freddiefreeman/IG How did @FreddieFreeman5 and Charlie Freeman prepare earlier today for Game 4 of the #WorldSeries By playing baseball, of course 🥰freddiefreeman/IG How did @FreddieFreeman5 and Charlie Freeman prepare earlier today for Game 4 of the #WorldSeries? By playing baseball, of course 🥰🎥 freddiefreeman/IG https://t.co/Mnb4x88PSk

"How did Freddie Freeman and Charlie Freeman prepare earlier today for Game 4 of the World Series? By playing baseball, of course." -@ Atlanta Braves

Freeman attended his five-year-old son Charlie's Little League Baseball game. Doesn't the gesture make him the sweetest dad?

Charlie, the son of Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, is a huge fan of Padre Fernando Tatis Jr.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freeman's son, Charlie Freeman, posing for an Instagram post.

Charlie Freeman is a diehard fan of San Diego Padre Fernando Tatis Jr. Charlie was hoping his father would make the National League All-Star squad in 2021, not to see him play, but to meet Fernando Tatis Jr.

Freddie said, "Charlie really wanted me to make it so he can meet Fernando Tatis Jr. And that was his only thing he wanted me to do, make it so he could meet him.”

Before the home run derby, Charlie Freeman and Tatis Jr. finally met in the dugout and exchanged embraces, with Charlie's face beaming with joy.

"2021 All star week made! ✨✨Thank you @fernando_tatis21 ! Charlie is over the moon!" - @ Freddie Freeman

Charlie has made up his mind to follow in his father's footsteps. Why wouldn't he? After all, Freddie is currently playing with Los Angeles Dodgers, is a five-time MLB All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger Award winner, and a Gold Glove Award. One day, Charlie wants to match up to his greatness and make the Freemans proud, just like his father. Good luck to the future MLB star!

