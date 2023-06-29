Domingo German is the New York Yankees pitcher. Domingo German threw a perfect game this Wednesday night. He was suspended for 81 games in 2020 due to a domestic violence incident.

The incident occurred on September 16, 2019, when Domingo German allegedly slapped his girlfriend at a team event. The suspension was the longest ever imposed by Major League Baseball for a domestic violence incident.

Unveiling the incident that happened with Domingo German

The incident was reported to the league office immediately after it occurred, and an investigation was launched. Domingo German was placed on administrative leave while the investigation was ongoing. He missed the remainder of the 2019 season and the entire postseason.

The investigation found that Domingo German did indeed slap his girlfriend. Domingo German was suspended for violating the league's domestic violence policy. He accepted the suspension without appeal and issued a statement apologizing for his actions.

The suspension was a significant blow to the Yankees, who were counting on Domingo German to be a key part of their rotation in 2020. Domingo German had a breakout season in 2019, posting an 18-4 record with a 4.03 ERA. Domingo German was also named an All-Star for the first time in his career.

The incident raised questions about the league's policy on domestic violence and whether the punishment was severe enough. Some argued that Domingo German should have been suspended for the entire 2020 season or even banned from the league altogether.

Yankees stood up in support of Domingo German's girlfriend

The incident also sparked a broader conversation about domestic violence in sports and society as a whole. Many fans and commentators called for greater awareness and education on the issue, as well as more support for victims.

The Yankees issued a statement supporting the league's decision and emphasizing their commitment to promoting a safe and respectful workplace. They also offered support to Domingo German's girlfriend and any other victims of domestic violence.

Domingo German's domestic violence incident was a dark chapter in his career and a reminder of the serious consequences of such behavior. Some fans argue that the punishment was severe enough; others disagree.

It is important to recognize that the league took action and that Domingo German accepted responsibility for his actions. The incident serves as a reminder that no individual, regardless of their talent or achievements, should be exempt from the consequences of domestic violence.

