"Don't they have better options?" - Fans baffled by Nelson Cruz's interest in Yankees' Austin Wells for Latin American team's 2026 WBC roster

Having made his big league debut in 2023, New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells might feature in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. However, not for the nation that most would expect.
Austin Wells' mother, Michelle, is of Dominican descent, making him eligible for to compete for the Latin American nation. As a result, it has been reported that the general manager of the Dominican Republic baseball team, Nelson Cruz, is trying to recruit Wells for next year's tournament.
Popular baseball content page "Talkin' Yanks" posted about Cruz's reported interest in the Yankees catcher on Tuesday.
"Austin Wells is being recruited by Dominican Republic general manager Nelson Cruz to play catcher for the DR in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, per @danielsantanard" the post read
Alternative catching options for the Dominican Republic include Yainer Diaz, Samuel Basallo and Gary Sanchez.
With the team USA roster stacked, Austin Wells may eventually take Nelson Cruz up on his offer
Though he is half-Dominican, Austin Wells was born and raised in Scottsdale, Arizona, and the catcher would probably choose to represent team USA at the 2026 World Baseball Classic, were he to get a chance.
However, with catchers such as Cal Raleigh, Will Smith and Adley Rutschman likely ahead of him in the pecking order, a team USA call-up for Wells looks quite unlikely.
As a result, taking up Nelson Cruz on his offer and representing the Dominican Republic, who seem to have a shortage of quality options when it comes to catchers, could be ther best course of action for Wells in 2026.
Heading into the tournament, the Dominicans, who won the WBC as recently as 2013, will be fancying their chances of success once again.
With the legendary Albert Pujols calling the shots from the dugout as manager, and boasting several superstars such as Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr., and more, on the roster, the Dominicans definitely have plenty of weapons that can do some serious damage to opposing teams.