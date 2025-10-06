Fernando Tatis Jr., Jose Iglesias, and others react as Ryan O'Hearn wraps 2025 on emotional note amid wife Hannah’s playfully teasing

Having enjoyed a fantastic first half, All-Star Ryan O'Hearn was acquired by the San Diego Padres ahead of the trade deadline. The 32-year-old fit in well at his new team, providing a solid bat in the middle of the lineup. Though they did not manage to win the NL West despite giving arch-rivals the LA Dodgers a tough challenge all season, the Padres qualified for the playoffs via the wildcard. Their first postseason assignment saw them take on 2016 World Series champions, the Chicago Cubs, for a best-of-three series at Wrigley Field. Unfortunately, they ended up losing the series 2-1, spelling the end of their campaign. Soon after they were eliminated, Ryan O'Hearn took to Instagram to emotionally reflect on the season gone by, thanking the Padres players, coaches and fans for giving him such a warm welcome after he arrived in San Diego. &quot;Thank you Jesus for my family, health, and the opportunity to continue living out a childhood dream. Gratitude is an understatement. Thank you @padres for welcoming me in, it’s been an honor to wear the uniform and play in front of the #friarfaithful -Brohearn&quot; Ryan O'Hearn posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the comments, his teammates, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jose Iglesias, made their feelings known with a series of emojis.&quot;🔥🔥🔥&quot; Fernando Tatis Jr. commented &quot;🙌&quot; Jose Iglesias commented Screenshot of Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jose Iglesias' comments on O'Hearn's Instagram post (Images from - Instagram.com/@brohearn)Meanwhile, Ryan's wife, Hannah, also left a comment, playfully teasing the DH. &quot;Your heart, your effort, your hard work…it all reminds me why I fell in love with you😘 now let’s go have a baby!&quot; Hannah O'Hearn commented Screenshot of Hannah O'Hearn's comment (Image from - Instagram.com/@brohearn)Ryan O'Hearn and his wife, Hannah, are set to become parents for the first time in the coming monthsThough the postseason did not go the way Ryan O'Hearn would have hoped, the 32-year-old still has plenty to be excited about in the months to come. Earlier this year, he and his wife, Hannah, took to Instagram to announce they are expecting their first child together, a baby girl.&quot;Just two people in love with someone we haven’t met yet. Baby GIRL coming soon💛&quot; Hannah O'Hearn posted to Instagram in early August View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter dating each other for about four years, Ryan and Hannah tied the knot in February 2024.