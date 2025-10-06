  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Fernando Tatis Jr., Jose Iglesias, and others react as Ryan O'Hearn wraps 2025 on emotional note amid wife Hannah’s playfully teasing

Fernando Tatis Jr., Jose Iglesias, and others react as Ryan O'Hearn wraps 2025 on emotional note amid wife Hannah’s playfully teasing

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 06, 2025 21:23 GMT
(Left to Right) Fernando Tatis Jr., Ryan O
(Left to Right) Fernando Tatis Jr., Ryan O'Hearn with his wife, Hannah, Jose Iglesias (Images from - Getty, Instagram.com/@hannahohearn)

Having enjoyed a fantastic first half, All-Star Ryan O'Hearn was acquired by the San Diego Padres ahead of the trade deadline. The 32-year-old fit in well at his new team, providing a solid bat in the middle of the lineup.

Ad

Though they did not manage to win the NL West despite giving arch-rivals the LA Dodgers a tough challenge all season, the Padres qualified for the playoffs via the wildcard.

Their first postseason assignment saw them take on 2016 World Series champions, the Chicago Cubs, for a best-of-three series at Wrigley Field. Unfortunately, they ended up losing the series 2-1, spelling the end of their campaign.

Soon after they were eliminated, Ryan O'Hearn took to Instagram to emotionally reflect on the season gone by, thanking the Padres players, coaches and fans for giving him such a warm welcome after he arrived in San Diego.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Thank you Jesus for my family, health, and the opportunity to continue living out a childhood dream. Gratitude is an understatement. Thank you @padres for welcoming me in, it’s been an honor to wear the uniform and play in front of the #friarfaithful -Brohearn" Ryan O'Hearn posted
Ad

In the comments, his teammates, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jose Iglesias, made their feelings known with a series of emojis.

"🔥🔥🔥" Fernando Tatis Jr. commented
"🙌" Jose Iglesias commented
Screenshot of Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jose Iglesias&#039; comments on O&#039;Hearn&#039;s Instagram post (Images from - Instagram.com/@brohearn)
Screenshot of Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jose Iglesias' comments on O'Hearn's Instagram post (Images from - Instagram.com/@brohearn)

Meanwhile, Ryan's wife, Hannah, also left a comment, playfully teasing the DH.

Ad
"Your heart, your effort, your hard work…it all reminds me why I fell in love with you😘 now let’s go have a baby!" Hannah O'Hearn commented
Screenshot of Hannah O&#039;Hearn&#039;s comment (Image from - Instagram.com/@brohearn)
Screenshot of Hannah O'Hearn's comment (Image from - Instagram.com/@brohearn)

Ryan O'Hearn and his wife, Hannah, are set to become parents for the first time in the coming months

Though the postseason did not go the way Ryan O'Hearn would have hoped, the 32-year-old still has plenty to be excited about in the months to come.

Ad

Earlier this year, he and his wife, Hannah, took to Instagram to announce they are expecting their first child together, a baby girl.

"Just two people in love with someone we haven’t met yet. Baby GIRL coming soon💛" Hannah O'Hearn posted to Instagram in early August

After dating each other for about four years, Ryan and Hannah tied the knot in February 2024.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raghav Mehta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications